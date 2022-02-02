Open Menu

Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains

Developer looking to replace warehouse with 8-story apartment building

Feb.February 03, 2022 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Mill Creek Residential senior managing director Russell Tepper with 39 Westmoreland Avenue in White Plains NY (Mill Creek Residential, Google Maps)

The pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom has powered a surge of industrial purchases across the U.S., but one White Plains redevelopment has proposed a move in a different direction.

Mill Creek Residential Trust recently proposed the adaptive reuse of a warehouse at 39 Westmoreland Avenue in the city, according to the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals. Preliminary plans call for 191 units at the building.

The 86,000-square-foot loft warehouse is owned by Benerofe Properties, but Boca Raton-based Mill Creek is in contract to purchase it for an undisclosed price. Benerofe has owned the property since 1979 and is leasing it out to several tenants, including Zachy’s Wine & Liquor and Clevenger Frable LaVallee.

“The opportunity at 39 Westmoreland is very exciting to us as it is a unique project to redevelop a property in a more industrial section of the city and to develop something that is a little bit different than many of the high-rise buildings that have been developed in the city,” said Russell Tepper, Mill Creek Residential’s senior managing director.

In addition to the proposed units, the project would also include 300 parking spaces. As per city law, 12 percent of the units would be designated for affordable housing.

The preliminary plans were presented to the White Plains Common Council on Monday, according to WestFair online. The developer is aiming to obtain a variance from the city’s zoning board to allow for the eight-story building. It would then return to the council with a detailed site plan in a few months.

Mill Creek has experience developing projects in Westchester. The company pursued the former Blessed Sacrament school building in New Rochelle in March 2019, ultimately buying it. First move-ins for the Modera New Rochelle are slated for the spring.

Developers in White Plains have previously shown interest in pivoting buildings towards residential use. In September, Stamford-based RMS Companies proposed a 134-unit, six-story apartment building at 51 South Broadway, which would replace a vacant structure that once housed a baseball and softball training center.

[WestFair Online] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    DevelopmentMultifamily Real Estatewestchesterwhite plains

