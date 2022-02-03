No longer leashed to 860 Broadway, Petco is prancing across Union Square for its next retail location.

The pet store chain is leasing 30,000 square feet at Reading International’s 44 Union Square, the former Tammany Hall headquarters at the park’s northeast corner, the Commercial Observer reported. Petco will occupy three of seven floors in the 73,000-square-foot building that was renovated in recent years to include a glass-domed roof.

Precise terms of the lease are unclear. The Observer reported, however, that asking rents were $450 per square foot on the building’s ground floor, $125 per square foot on the second floor and $100 per square foot on the lower level. Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman represented the landlord, while Petco was repped by RIPCO.

“Signing this long-term lease with a strong credit retailer is an important milestone for our 44 Union Square development and is a testament to the resiliency of New York City and the desirability of Union Square as a key and vibrant location for tenants,” said Reading International’s Margaret Cotter in a statement that didn’t identify the tenant.

In 2017, Reading — the parent company of theater chain Reading Cinemas — secured $57.5 million in construction financing to redevelop the building, which had functioned as a theater and performing arts center since the 1980s, for office and retail. Bank of Ozarks provided a $50 million loan, while Fisher Brothers gave $7.5 million in mezzanine financing to help expand the building by 23,000 square feet.

Reading purchased the property in 2001 for $7.7 million.

The former home of the infamous Democratic party machine Tammany Hall has a fascinating history. It opened in 1929 and was the site of a speech by then-Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who warned of corporate mergers putting too much money into elite hands.

In 1943, Tammany sold the headquarters to Local 91 of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, which reopened it as the Roosevelt Auditorium. In 1984, it became the Off-Broadway Roundabout Theater. A decade later, it was rededicated as the Union Square Theater.

The building earned landmark status in 2013. Two years later, however, the New York Film Academy moved out, leading to the theater’s closure.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner