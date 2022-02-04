Open Menu

Amazon doubled its real estate holdings in 2021

E-commerce giant now owns 16.6M sf of fulfillment and data centers

National /
Feb.February 04, 2022 04:06 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Amazon literally doubled down on owning real estate last year.

The e-commerce giant finished 2021 with twice as much of its own warehouse, distribution and data center space as it began the year.

The buying spree brought its owned real estate portfolio to 16.7 million square feet across North America, according to an annual financial report, up fro 8.5 million at the end of 2020. The year prior, the company reported 5.6 million square feet of owned fulfillment space.

Still, Amazon’s own properties are a small fraction of its North American footprint — around 4 percent.

Amazon was leasing around 370.4 million square feet at the end of 2021, a 30 percent increase for the year. That’s about as much as the U.S. General Service Administration owns and leases for federal employees, and almost double the amount of office space in Midtown Manhattan.

Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has doubled its space as it raced to meet demand for online shopping and ever-faster delivery.

Its net sales increased to $469.8 billion last year, a 22 percent increase from 2020. The e-commerce behemoth just announced it will raise the price of its monthly and annual Prime memberships in the U.S. to $14.99 and $139, respectively.

Amazon’s real estate purchases come as industrial players struggle to find adequate warehouse and distribution space. In some markets, vacancy rates are approaching zero percent. Development has been slowed by supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Over the past six months, Amazon has bought a number of development sites. In August, it paid $85 million for a 133-acre site in Sunrise, Florida, where it plans a fulfillment center. A month later, Amazon said it would build a distribution center on almost 60 acres of undeveloped land it bought in Pleasanton, California.

The company is bolstering its white-collar operating as well. In November, it bought a 30-acre campus in Orange County, California, with around 640,000 square feet of offices, for $165 million.

No redevelopment plans have been filed for any of these deals.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonCommercial Real EstateIndustrial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Code Climate's Brian Helmkamp (Code Climate, L&L Holding Company)
    Software company claims 42K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Software company claims 42K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Zenith's Ben Atkins & JP Morgan's Ryan Kavanaugh (LinkedIn, iStock)
    JP Morgan, Zenith IOS launch $700M industrial JV
    JP Morgan, Zenith IOS launch $700M industrial JV
    (Getty images)
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    44 Union Square in Manhattan with Petco CEO Ron Couglin (Eden, Janine and Jim via Flickr, Petco)
    Petco hops across Union Square with 30K sf lease
    Petco hops across Union Square with 30K sf lease
    (iStock)
    Hot boxes: Where industrial rents have soared the most
    Hot boxes: Where industrial rents have soared the most
    Burnsville Center in Minnesota (Connor Steinkamp)
    Inside mall scavenger Kohan’s shopping spree for declining shopping centers
    Inside mall scavenger Kohan’s shopping spree for declining shopping centers
    (iStock)
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    From left: Jay Sugarman, chief executive officer, iStar; Mark Jenkins, head of global credit, The Carlyle Group (iStar, The Carlyle Group, iStock)
    Carlyle picking up iStar’s net-lease portfolio for $3B
    Carlyle picking up iStar’s net-lease portfolio for $3B
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.