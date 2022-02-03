Open Menu

Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say

Plan would bring quartet of luxury properties to undeveloped Snake Hill

Tri-State /
Feb.February 04, 2022 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Snake Hill in Stillwater, NY (Google Maps)

How many homes is too many for 30-acre Snake Hill overlooking Saratoga Lake?

The Dake family, whose patriarch William is the chairman of Stewart’s Shops, wants to build four. But that’s four more than some lake-area residents want, the Times Union reported.

The Saratoga Lake Association says that particular stretch of land should remain pristine.

“Our members have raised serious concerns regarding the proposed development of Snake Hill,” said its president, Eliot Cresswell, in a letter to local officials. “On behalf of those members and the broader Saratoga Lake community, we appeal to you and the Dake Family to reconsider the current proposed subdivision.”

Cresswell would like to see the land sold to the town for conservation purposes through the state Community Forest Conservation Grant program. It’s not clear if the town or the Dakes, who own the site, would be interested in such a deal.

Chuck Marshall, who heads the development arm of Stewart’s Shops, said the plan for four homes hardly merits the angst it is generating.

Read more

“There are some positive attributes to bringing these houses to the lake, and it’s not a large subdivision,” Marshall told the Times Union. “I can understand the concern in the 20- or 50-house range, but this is a small development.”

Plans have already been submitted to local officials in Stillwater, the newspaper reported. The residences would have large windows and offer views of the lake from three sides. The Dakes would sell the land to Bonacio Construction, which would build and sell the houses.

The proposal asserted that sewer and water hookups for the four luxury homes wouldn’t be a problem. It included a letter from the Department of Environmental Conservation, stating the development is unlikely to threaten any endangered species.

Cresswell isn’t inclined to let it through without a fight, though. He’s imploring members of his association to speak out at upcoming board meetings. The group’s website says it aims to “promote and enhance the health, safety, sanitation, ecology, recreation and environmental quality of the Saratoga Lake area through education, charitable contributions and environmental action.”

[Times Union] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentLuxury Real EstateUpstate New York

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (LoopNet, iStock, Photo-Illustration by Steven Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    (iStock)
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Tall, green and handsome: Lendlease’s COO on building sustainably at scale
    Tall, green and handsome: Lendlease’s COO on building sustainably at scale
    Tall, green and handsome: Lendlease’s COO on building sustainably at scale
    From left: Kristin Richardson Jordan, New York City council member; Reverend Al Sharpton, American civil rights activist; Bruce Teitelbaum, chief executive officer, RPG; Suri Kasirer, lobbyist and president, Kasirer LLC (Getty Images, RPG, iStock/Photo-illustration by Steven Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    A Harlem real estate drama worthy of Hollywood
    A Harlem real estate drama worthy of Hollywood
    333 Jackson Avenue in Schenectady NY with Scannell Properties Development Manager Zachary Zweifler (Google Maps, Scannell Properties)
    Upstate golf course zoned for housing, but developer seeks change
    Upstate golf course zoned for housing, but developer seeks change
    Rendering of Deermar Residences (BridgeCity Capital)
    Park Slope luxury rental scores $55M bridge loan
    Park Slope luxury rental scores $55M bridge loan
    Stuart Peterson, founder, Artis Ventures (Artis Ventures, 443greenwich.com)
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.