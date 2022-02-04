Open Menu

SHoP Architects employees drop unionization effort

Architectural Workers United cited “powerful anti-union campaign”

New York /
Feb.February 04, 2022 03:15 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

SHoP Architects Gregg Pasquarelli (LinkedIn, Architectural Workers United, iStock)

Employees at one of New York’s top architecture firms dropped a potentially historic unionization effort days ahead of an essential vote.

Architectural Workers United announced the move in a tweet on Thursday.

“With great sadness, we have pulled our petition to unionize” the group said. “But we will not stop fighting for all other architectural unions in the making and continue to support all workers who deserve justice. Thank you all for supporting us in this journey.”

The group of employees cited a “powerful anti-union campaign” that came up against the group’s effort. After challenges to “not only gain support, but also retain it,” the statement said employees would pursue other ways of creating change at the firm.

Internal tensions included some associate principals at the firm circulating a petition to have employees pull the union vote that was scheduled for the end of this week, according to Curbed. One associate principal told the outlet some clients had threatened to stop work with the firm if the union effort succeeded.

The firm has been largely silent about the issue, but, in a statement to the outlet after the vote was pulled, endorsed the move.

“The decision by the International Association of Machinists and the Architecture Workers United to withdraw their NLRB election petition reflects our staff’s clear desire to determine our collective future together as an employee-owned firm,” a spokesperson for SHoP said.

The spokesperson also dismissed “any allegations of bad faith campaigning” as “unfounded.”

Read more

SHoP recently switched to an employee-owned benefits plan, which associate principal Shannon Han told Curbed was an example of a solution to grievances highlighted by the union.

More than half of eligible employees pledged support for the unionization effort as of December, The New York Times reported at the time. If successful, the union was poised to be the most prominent for a private-sector architecture firm in the nation.

The unionization effort first kicked off in the fall of 2020. Supporters expressed concerns about the industry-wide burden of long hours and little pay. The union’s policy priorities included changes to the overtime policy, such as giving an employee one hour off after every two hours of overtime worked.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    architectureArchitecture & Designlabor unionsshop architects

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cheryl McKissack Daniel, chief executive officer, McKissack & McKissack (McKissack, Wikipedia/ViacomCBS, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Paramount+ debuting drama inspired by NYC construction boss
    Paramount+ debuting drama inspired by NYC construction boss
    SHoP Architects co-founder Gregg Pasquarelli (Getty, iStock)
    SHoP Architects employees eyeing unionization effort
    SHoP Architects employees eyeing unionization effort
    Architect Richard Rogers (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners)
    Richard Rogers, heralded architect, dies at 88
    Richard Rogers, heralded architect, dies at 88
    Charlie Munger with a proposed design for Munger Hall, which is projected to cost $1.5 billion. (Van Tilburg, Banvard & Soderbergh, AIA, Scott Morgan/Reuters; Photo illustration by Victoria Tuturice)
    Charles in charge
    Charles in charge
    Five Jamaica Estates homes fit for a king (of Queens)
    Five Jamaica Estates homes fit for a king (of Queens)
    Five Jamaica Estates homes fit for a king (of Queens)
    The planned Munger Residency Hall at UCSB (UCSB)
    Architect quits over billionaire donor’s “destructive” dorm design
    Architect quits over billionaire donor’s “destructive” dorm design
    Assembly OSM cofounders William and Christopher Sharples with an illustration of the building design (AOSM)
    Modular construction firm founded by SHoP principals unveils first apartment
    Modular construction firm founded by SHoP principals unveils first apartment
    Deconstruct Podcast
    This week on ‘Deconstruct’: The death of the cubicle
    This week on ‘Deconstruct’: The death of the cubicle
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.