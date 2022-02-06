Thank you ferry much!

The city is giving Staten Island-born comedians and Saturday Night Live cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson a little more time to find a home for the boat they purchase last month.

As part of the deal to take ownership of the ferry John F. Kennedy, which plied new your harbor between St. George and the Battery for nearly 60 years, the yucksters, who paid more than $280,000 for the ship, were supposed to tow it off the Rock within 10 days.

But that deadline has since passed, and the New York Post is reporting the boat is still moored just outside Davidson’s St. George home near the ferry terminal.

Co-ferry and comedy club owner Paul Italo, who together with Jost and Davidson wants to turn the orange behemoth into a floating comedy club, told the newspaper the mayor’s office has given them some extra time to find the 277-foot, 2,100 ton vessel a waterside storage unit.

Presently, the trio is looking to piers in Brooklyn and on Staten Island for a parking space, which could run them between $100,000 and $150,000 a year in storage fees, according to the newspaper.

A City Hall source confirmed to the newspaper it was willing to let the boys fish around some more for a new home, and hope to have the boat sailing away within the next week.

Once docked, the boat will need a massive amount of work to become seaworthy enough to support the comedy club plan, including new emergency exits and a fire-retarding sprinkler system, according to the report.

Both Davidson and Jost joked about the purchase a few weeks back during the weekend update segment of Saturday Night Live with fellow cast member Alex Moffat.

You can find that segment here, but we won’t post it because we are a family website.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli