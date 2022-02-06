Open Menu

Hope floats: Pete Davidson’s and Colin Jost’s ferryboat allowed to stay past deadline

City lets JFK remain moored off Staten Island as SNL cast members continue search for new home

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 06, 2022 02:26 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

No Joke: Pete Davidson (left) and Colin Jost just purchased a Staten Island Ferry boat. (Getty)


Thank you ferry much!

The city is giving Staten Island-born comedians and Saturday Night Live cast members Colin Jost and Pete Davidson a little more time to find a home for the boat they purchase last month.

As part of the deal to take ownership of the ferry John F. Kennedy, which plied new your harbor between St. George and the Battery for nearly 60 years, the yucksters, who paid more than $280,000 for the ship, were supposed to tow it off the Rock within 10 days.

But that deadline has since passed, and the New York Post is reporting the boat is still moored just outside Davidson’s St. George home near the ferry terminal.

Co-ferry and comedy club owner Paul Italo, who together with Jost and Davidson wants to turn the orange behemoth into a floating comedy club, told the newspaper the mayor’s office has given them some extra time to find the 277-foot, 2,100 ton vessel a waterside storage unit.

Presently, the trio is looking to piers in Brooklyn and on Staten Island for a parking space, which could run them between $100,000 and $150,000 a year in storage fees, according to the newspaper.

A City Hall source confirmed to the newspaper it was willing to let the boys fish around some more for a new home, and hope to have the boat sailing away within the next week.

Once docked, the boat will need a massive amount of work to become seaworthy enough to support the comedy club plan, including new emergency exits and a fire-retarding sprinkler system, according to the report.

Both Davidson and Jost joked about the purchase a few weeks back during the weekend update segment of Saturday Night Live with fellow cast member Alex Moffat.

You can find that segment here, but we won’t post it because we are a family website.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateStaten IslandStaten Island Ferry

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Amazon's Jeff Bezos (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Amazon doubled its real estate holdings in 2021
    Amazon doubled its real estate holdings in 2021
    Code Climate's Brian Helmkamp (Code Climate, L&L Holding Company)
    Software company claims 42K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Software company claims 42K sf at L&L’s 195 Broadway
    Zenith's Ben Atkins & JP Morgan's Ryan Kavanaugh (LinkedIn, iStock)
    JP Morgan, Zenith IOS launch $700M industrial JV
    JP Morgan, Zenith IOS launch $700M industrial JV
    (Getty images)
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    44 Union Square in Manhattan with Petco CEO Ron Couglin (Eden, Janine and Jim via Flickr, Petco)
    Petco hops across Union Square with 30K sf lease
    Petco hops across Union Square with 30K sf lease
    (iStock)
    Hot boxes: Where industrial rents have soared the most
    Hot boxes: Where industrial rents have soared the most
    Burnsville Center in Minnesota (Connor Steinkamp)
    Inside mall scavenger Kohan’s shopping spree for declining shopping centers
    Inside mall scavenger Kohan’s shopping spree for declining shopping centers
    (iStock)
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.