A brick mansion owned by a Houston lawyer could set a record for the most expensive home sale in the city’s history.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who famously represented many whose homes were flooded by the Army Corps of Engineers during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, has listed the home for $27.5 million.

That’s the second-highest listing price on the market now, just behind a $29.5 million mansion located in the same neighborhood of River Oaks.

The most expensive sale on record in the Lone Star State city was for a 185-acre estate that listed for $18.75 million back in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Buzbee’s 1-acre property, a few houses down from the River Oaks Country Club, includes five bedrooms amongst its nearly 12,200 square feet. There are several fireplaces, as well as a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a six-car garage with car lifts, a game room and a home theater.

The grounds, landscaped with boxwood hedges, include a koi pond and herb garden.

The Tudor-style home, built in 2005, is being listed by agent Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman.

Buzbee, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Houston in 2019, told the newspaper he has made several major upgrades to the home, including creating a second primary bedroom suite and a home office for remote work that sits just off the library.

Along with the Hurrican Harvey case, Buzbee’s lawsuits include one stemming from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and a recent $750 million lawsuit on behalf of Astroworld music festival attendees. He also is representing a number of women who have claimed Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexualy assaulted them. Watson has denied he was invovlved in any inappropriate behavior.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli