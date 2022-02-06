Open Menu

Houston mansion on market for $27.5 million could set Texas-sized record

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 06, 2022 01:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Lawyer Tony Buzbee is asking $27.5 million for his Houston mansion. (Josh Gremillion/Douglas Elliman)

A brick mansion owned by a Houston lawyer could set a record for the most expensive home sale in the city’s history.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who famously represented many whose homes were flooded by the Army Corps of Engineers during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, has listed the home for $27.5 million.

That’s the second-highest listing price on the market now, just behind a $29.5 million mansion located in the same neighborhood of River Oaks.

The most expensive sale on record in the Lone Star State city was for a 185-acre estate that listed for $18.75 million back in 2017, the newspaper reported.

Buzbee’s 1-acre property, a few houses down from the River Oaks Country Club, includes five bedrooms amongst its nearly 12,200 square feet. There are several fireplaces, as well as a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a six-car garage with car lifts, a game room and a home theater.

The grounds, landscaped with boxwood hedges, include a koi pond and herb garden.

The Tudor-style home, built in 2005, is being listed by agent Beth Cassidy of Douglas Elliman.

Buzbee, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Houston in 2019, told the newspaper he has made several major upgrades to the home, including creating a second primary bedroom suite and a home office for remote work that sits just off the library.

Along with the Hurrican Harvey case, Buzbee’s lawsuits include one stemming from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and a recent $750 million lawsuit on behalf of Astroworld music festival attendees. He also is representing a number of women who have claimed Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexualy assaulted them. Watson has denied he was invovlved in any inappropriate behavior.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Houstonrecord-breaking saleResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Phoenix, Arizona (Getty)
    Hot market sends Phoenix rents rising, pricing some out
    Hot market sends Phoenix rents rising, pricing some out
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger (Getty)
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger lands Central Park West apartment for $11.7M
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger lands Central Park West apartment for $11.7M
    Frank Carone and 45 Sutton Place South (Corcoran)
    Top Eric Adams aide makes move to Manhattan
    Top Eric Adams aide makes move to Manhattan
    NYCHA's Greg Russ along with the Jacob Riis Houses in East Village (left) and 117 West 90th Street on the Upper West Side (right) (Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    City investigating maintenance issues amid fires at NYCHA buildings
    City investigating maintenance issues amid fires at NYCHA buildings
    (iStock)
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Rhino co-founders Paraag Sarva
    Proptech startup Rhino lays off over 20% of its staff
    Proptech startup Rhino lays off over 20% of its staff
    TV producer Norman Lear (Streeteasy, Getty Images)
    Good times: Norman Lear sells 15 CPW unit for $17.5M
    Good times: Norman Lear sells 15 CPW unit for $17.5M
    Erin Boisson Aries (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Erin Boisson Aries leaves Christie’s for Douglas Elliman
    Erin Boisson Aries leaves Christie’s for Douglas Elliman
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.