15 Central Park West tops Manhattan’s luxury contracts

The first week of February may have brought a harsh wintry mix to Manhattan, but the borough’s luxury market appeared to warm up.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, 40 luxury contracts were signed, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. Five weeks into the new year, the period marked the first time in 2022 the luxury market has cracked 30 or more contracts signed at $4 million and above.

Of the 40 total, 27 were for condos, nine were for co-ops and four for townhouses.

The priciest contract was for 34A at 15 Central Park West. The unit was asking $21.95 million and sold within days of listing. The seller paid $18.8 million in 2008 for the 3,100-square-foot condo, which includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The building was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. Its amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a 75-foot pool, residents-only restaurant, library, outdoor terrace, children’s playroom and landscaped motor court.

The second-priciest contract was the 7th floor at 1165 Madison Avenue. The full-floor unit asked $18.75 million, raised from the original offering plan price of $18.25 million. The 6,100-square-floor unit includes five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, in addition to 13-floor ceilings and a 513-square-foot great room.

The unit is in the Bellemont, a newly constructed 14-story condo also designed by Stern. Amenities include a fitness center, squash court, roof terrace, children’s playroom and screening room. Nine out of 12 units have sold since marketing kicked off in fall 2021, with asking prices averaging $3,768 per square foot.

The asking prices of all 40 contracts totaled $300 million with a median asking price of nearly $6 million. On average, there was a 3 percent discount from original ask to last asking price and units spent an average of 590 days on the market.