Open Menu

15 Central Park West tops Manhattan’s luxury contracts

February kicks off with 40 deals in peak for 2022

New York /
Feb.February 07, 2022 04:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Streeteasy, The Bellemont)

The first week of February may have brought a harsh wintry mix to Manhattan, but the borough’s luxury market appeared to warm up.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, 40 luxury contracts were signed, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. Five weeks into the new year, the period marked the first time in 2022 the luxury market has cracked 30 or more contracts signed at $4 million and above.

Of the 40 total, 27 were for condos, nine were for co-ops and four for townhouses.

The priciest contract was for 34A at 15 Central Park West. The unit was asking $21.95 million and sold within days of listing. The seller paid $18.8 million in 2008 for the 3,100-square-foot condo, which includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The building was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. Its amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a 75-foot pool, residents-only restaurant, library, outdoor terrace, children’s playroom and landscaped motor court.

Read more

The second-priciest contract was the 7th floor at 1165 Madison Avenue. The full-floor unit asked $18.75 million, raised from the original offering plan price of $18.25 million. The 6,100-square-floor unit includes five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, in addition to 13-floor ceilings and a 513-square-foot great room.

The unit is in the Bellemont, a newly constructed 14-story condo also designed by Stern. Amenities include a fitness center, squash court, roof terrace, children’s playroom and screening room. Nine out of 12 units have sold since marketing kicked off in fall 2021, with asking prices averaging $3,768 per square foot.

The asking prices of all 40 contracts totaled $300 million with a median asking price of nearly $6 million. On average, there was a 3 percent discount from original ask to last asking price and units spent an average of 590 days on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real EstateManhattanolshan realtyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    30 Front Street (Olympia Dumbo)
    Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings
    Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings
    Arthur Zeckendorf, co-chairman, Zeckendorf Development, in front of the site at 570 Washington Street (Zeckendorf Development, Google Maps, iStock)
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
    (iStock, Douglas Elliman, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan’s luxury market, condos lead signed contracts
    Manhattan’s luxury market, condos lead signed contracts
    (iStock)
    Home prices, rents soared in top Sun Belt migration destinations
    Home prices, rents soared in top Sun Belt migration destinations
    Lawyer Tony Buzbee is asking $27.5 million for his Houston mansion. (Josh Gremillion/Douglas Elliman)
    Houston mansion on market for $27.5 million could set Texas-sized record
    Houston mansion on market for $27.5 million could set Texas-sized record
    Phoenix, Arizona (Getty)
    Hot market sends Phoenix rents rising, pricing some out
    Hot market sends Phoenix rents rising, pricing some out
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger (Getty)
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger lands Central Park West apartment for $11.7M
    Columbia University president Lee Bollinger lands Central Park West apartment for $11.7M
    Snake Hill in Stillwater, NY (Google Maps)
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.