Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings

In a busy week for properties asking $2M+, 30 Front Street put three units into contract

New York /
Feb.February 07, 2022 04:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
30 Front Street (Olympia Dumbo)

30 Front Street (Olympia Dumbo)

Dumbo topped the charts in a busy week for Brooklyn’s luxury market.

The neighborhood was home to the two priciest contracts signed in the borough last week — both of which were in the same building: Fortis Property Group’s 30 Front Street, according to a report by Compass.

Unit 29A at the sail-shaped, 33-story luxury condo tower went into contract with an asking price of $12.9 million. The unit spans 4,565 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms and features 500 square feet of private terrace and outdoor space, floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom-designed kitchen, a primary suite with ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets.

Brooklyn’s second priciest contract last week was Unit 27A in the same building, which had an asking price of $7.75 million. The condo has four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 3,034 square feet, with a 490 square-foot, river-facing terrace.

Amenities in the building, which is expected to be completed later this year, include a private garden, a game lounge, a fitness center, a full-size tennis court, a lap pool, a two-lane bowling alley, on-site parking and bicycle storage.

One other unit, 23C, also went into contract. The two bedroom, two bathroom had an asking price of nearly $3 million.

Overall, 34 contracts were signed last week for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more, including 13 condos and 21 townhouses, adding up to $119 million altogether. The median asking price was $2.8 million, with an average price per square foot of $1,310.

The homes spent an average of 181 days on the market and the average discount.

