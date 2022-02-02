Wren Kitchens has a bun in the oven on Long Island. Two of them, actually.

The United Kingdom retailer of kitchens is opening two new showrooms on Long Island, adding to a footprint that includes its first store on the island, in Levittown, Newsday reported. That 19,500-square-foot location opened four months ago.

One location is coming to Selden, where Wren signed a lease for a 30,000-square-foot showroom at 15-109 Middle Country Road in College Plaza. The space, which is under renovation, was previously occupied by discount retailer Bob’s Stores, which relocated within the shopping center.

Adam Weinblatt, the managing director at Newmark representing Wren Kitchens in the U.S., told Newsday the store should open in the second quarter.

Additionally, the company signed a lease for a 20,000-square-foot store at 6136 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, taking space once occupied by New York Sports Clubs. Sabre Real Estate Advisors executive vice president Stu Fagen told Newsday the shopping center’s landlord will soon submit plans for renovations and hs set its sights on opening in about 10 months.

Wren Kitchens was founded in 2009 as a company that designs, manufactures and delivers complete kitchens. The company has more than 100 showrooms across the globe, including three stores in the United States; four more will open in the coming months.

The company is owned by British billionaire Malcolm Healey, who also founded kitchen maker Mills Pride before selling it in 1999.

Among the feathers in Wren Kitchens’ cap, the company opened a 252,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County last year, which is serving as its U.S. headquarters. The company’s 31,000-plus-square-foot location in Milford, Connecticut, is the largest kitchen showroom in the country, according to Newsday.

The company is the top kitchen retailer in the United Kingdom by sales.

While Wren Kitchens is expanding its presence on Long Island, women’s clothing retailer Mandee is contracting. Newsday reported the company is set to close its store in Levittown by the end of month, freeing up about 7,000 square feet. The company has lost 12 stores on Long Island since 2011 and has five left, including one being marketed as vacant.

