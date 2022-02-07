Open Menu

Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower

Partnership purchased 570 Washington Street for undisclosed price

New York /
Feb.February 07, 2022 04:26 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The Zeckendorfs have a new luxury project in the works, modeled on their wildly successful 15 Central Park West in the West Village.

Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group are in contract to purchase the 1.3-acre site at 570 Washington Street off the West Side Highway and plan a condo tower there, the New York Post reported.

Westbrook Partners is the seller of the site, which traded hands for an undisclosed price. The transaction is expected to close within a few months, the publication noted.

Read more

A bevy of New York City’s biggest real estate power players were in the running to buy the empty lot, among them Gary Barnett of Extell Development, Steven Roth of Vornado Realty Trust and Miki Naftali, the Post reported.

Sources told the paper that the building would rise to about 400 feet, roughly 36 stories. Apartments are expected to be marketed at an average of about $5,000 per square foot, an unprecedented price for the neighborhood. In total, it’s projected to be a $1 billion project.

Living there would certainly make for an easy commute for some Google employees. The site is within 200 feet of the office at 550 Washington Street that Google bought for $2.1 billion last year.

Zeckendorf Development, run by Arthur and William Zeckendorf, hit paydirt with 15 Central Park West, one of the premier luxury developments in the city. A Robert A.M. Stern–designed penthouse in the limestone-clad building was sold by biotech entrepreneur Lindsay Rosenwald for $47 million, one of the 10 most expensive home sales in the city last year.

The Zeckendorfs also put up the 64-story boutique condominium at 520 Park Avenue, which had sold only 25 of its 35 residences as of March 2020, five years after sales launched. In October, a sponsor unit sold to an Israeli automotive executive for $36 million.

Atlas Capital Group, founded by Jeffrey A. Goldberger and Andrew B. Cohen, pulled off a major deal in September, spending $506 million to buy the Denizen luxury apartment complex out of bankruptcy from Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management. The sale closed in December.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Atlas CapitalcondosDevelopmentLuxury Real EstateWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Streeteasy, The Bellemont)
    15 Central Park West tops Manhattan’s luxury contracts
    15 Central Park West tops Manhattan’s luxury contracts
    30 Front Street (Olympia Dumbo)
    Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings
    Dumbo condo tower dominates Brooklyn luxury contract signings
    From left: Igal Namdar, chief executive officer, Namdar Realty Group; Joel Gorjian, chief executive officer, Gorjian Acquisitions; 320 West Fordham Road in University Heights (LoopNet, Namdar Realty, Gorjian Acquisitions)
    Dynamic Star lands partners for Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star lands partners for Fordham Landing
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Snake Hill in Stillwater, NY (Google Maps)
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    (LoopNet, iStock, Photo-Illustration by Steven Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    (iStock)
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.