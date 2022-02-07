The Zeckendorfs have a new luxury project in the works, modeled on their wildly successful 15 Central Park West in the West Village.

Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital Group are in contract to purchase the 1.3-acre site at 570 Washington Street off the West Side Highway and plan a condo tower there, the New York Post reported.

Westbrook Partners is the seller of the site, which traded hands for an undisclosed price. The transaction is expected to close within a few months, the publication noted.

A bevy of New York City’s biggest real estate power players were in the running to buy the empty lot, among them Gary Barnett of Extell Development, Steven Roth of Vornado Realty Trust and Miki Naftali, the Post reported.

Sources told the paper that the building would rise to about 400 feet, roughly 36 stories. Apartments are expected to be marketed at an average of about $5,000 per square foot, an unprecedented price for the neighborhood. In total, it’s projected to be a $1 billion project.

Living there would certainly make for an easy commute for some Google employees. The site is within 200 feet of the office at 550 Washington Street that Google bought for $2.1 billion last year.

Zeckendorf Development, run by Arthur and William Zeckendorf, hit paydirt with 15 Central Park West, one of the premier luxury developments in the city. A Robert A.M. Stern–designed penthouse in the limestone-clad building was sold by biotech entrepreneur Lindsay Rosenwald for $47 million, one of the 10 most expensive home sales in the city last year.

The Zeckendorfs also put up the 64-story boutique condominium at 520 Park Avenue, which had sold only 25 of its 35 residences as of March 2020, five years after sales launched. In October, a sponsor unit sold to an Israeli automotive executive for $36 million.

Atlas Capital Group, founded by Jeffrey A. Goldberger and Andrew B. Cohen, pulled off a major deal in September, spending $506 million to buy the Denizen luxury apartment complex out of bankruptcy from Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management. The sale closed in December.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner