Open Menu

De Niro’s Wildflower Studios development gets DOB blessing

Bjarke Ingels-designed building in Astoria expected complete in late 2023

New York /
Feb.February 08, 2022 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Robert De Niro, Bjarke Ingels and rendering of Wildflower Studios (Bjarke Ingels Group, iStock, Getty Images)

It’s about to be anything but quiet on the set at Robert De Niro’s film production studio in Astoria.

Wildflower Studios recently received approval from the New York Department of Buildings to begin construction on the 775,000-square-foot project, CNN reported. The $600 million movie studio is backed by the Hollywood star, producer Jane Rosenthal and developer Wildflower.

The project is a seven-story building, which will ultimately house 11 sound stages. The 145-foot-tall building will include cafes, offices, lounges and 150,000 square feet of solar panels alongside a waterfront promenade that will be open to the public.

“[This] complex marks a new chapter in the city’s ability to create the stories of our future,” Bjarke Ingels said in a statement to the outlet.

Adam Gordon, president of Wildflower LTD, said the campus is being created with a wide array of storytelling in mind, including “streaming, AR [augmented reality], VR [virtual reality] and gaming, with a building design that looks toward the future.”

Read more

The approval comes two years after Wildflower Studios closed on its purchase of the 5.25-acre waterfront parcel for about $71.6 million from piano-maker Steinway. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management provided $56.5 million in financing for the land. Steinway kept 5.75 acres for its own factory next door.

Film production has spurred multiple big-ticket deals in the outer boroughs over recent years. In 2020, Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital closed on a $500 million deal for Silvercup Studios, the largest film studio in the city, spanning three campuses across 10.4 acres. The studio was the filming site for hits such as Mad Men, Sex and the City and The Sopranos.

Last year, the same partners acquired the century-old landmarked property of Kaufman Astoria Studios, a 500,000-square-foot building that includes 11 sound stages.

[CNN] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    astoriaDevelopmentfilm productionQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Shimon Hayut, aka "The Tinder Swindler," who changed his name to "Simon Leviev" to con women on Tinder (Twitter/iStock)
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    Arthur Zeckendorf, co-chairman, Zeckendorf Development, in front of the site at 570 Washington Street (Zeckendorf Development, Google Maps, iStock)
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
    From left: Igal Namdar, chief executive officer, Namdar Realty Group; Joel Gorjian, chief executive officer, Gorjian Acquisitions; 320 West Fordham Road in University Heights (LoopNet, Namdar Realty, Gorjian Acquisitions)
    Dynamic Star lands partners for Fordham Landing
    Dynamic Star lands partners for Fordham Landing
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Oceanwide battles to hang on to LA megaproject
    Snake Hill in Stillwater, NY (Google Maps)
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    Four more homes on Saratoga Lake is four too many, locals say
    (LoopNet, iStock, Photo-Illustration by Steven Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    Zombie Kmart stalls Yorktown shopping center redevelopment
    (iStock)
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Breaking down the stratospheric rise in U.S. home prices
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    Mill Creek Residential proposes 191-unit project in White Plains
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.