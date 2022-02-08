Open Menu

Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park

Garan, AKAM Associates, CardWorks moving to Murray Hill building

New York
Feb. 08, 2022
TRD Staff
99 Park Avenue, CardWorks' Don Berman and AKAM president Michael Rogoff (Google Maps, CardWorks, AKAM)

Eyal Ofer’s Global Holdings has nabbed three fresh tenants for its office building at 99 Park Avenue.

Garan, AKAM Associates and CardWorks recently inked deals at the Murray Hill building, the New York Post first reported. The new leases account for a total of more than 65,000 square feet.

Asking rents in the building ranged from $64 to $80 per square foot, according to the Commercial Observer.

Private label apparel manufacturer and Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Garan inked the largest of the three leases, taking more than 31,000 square feet on the entire seventh floor for 10 years. The company is relocating from 200 Madison Avenue, according to the Observer. Noel Flagg of Newmark arranged the deal for Garan.

AKAM Associates, a residential property manager, grabbed more than 26,000 square feet — the entire 14th floor — for 12 years. Relocating from 260 Madison Avenue, JLL’s Joe Messina and TJ Hochanadel were among those to represent AKAM in the deal.

Finally, consumer lender CardWorks is taking more than 7,000 square feet on the 18th floor on a seven-year lease. CBRE’s David Opper and Eddie Sisca represented the company in the transaction.

A JLL team including Paul Glickman and Diana Biasotti represented Global Holdings in all three deals.

Read more

The firm recently renovated the lobby and is in the process of adding a fitness center for tenants with a boxing ring and Peloton bikes. In 2020, residential firm Keller Williams announced it was moving its offices uptown, taking more than 20,000 square feet at the building.

The new trio of tenants comes less than a month after Global Holdings secured a flurry of leases at its NoMad Tower at 1250 Broadway.

Fintech firm Ridgeline Apps and communications company APCO Worldwide joined the building, while law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian expanded and data security company Varonis Systems renewed.

[CO] — Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.