The recent nine-figure sale of a pair of megamansions is now the center of an emerging conflict between two Hamptons brokerages.

Nest Seekers International is suing the sellers, clothing magnates Arthur and Jason Rabin, for cutting it out of the commission on the $118.5 million deal for their bayfront compound at 70 Cobb Road in Water Mill last month.

Nest Seekers claims that in October 2020, it entered a co-exclusive sale agreement on the property with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, another top luxury brokerage in the Hamptons.

The deal would last one year, according to the lawsuit, and entitled Nest Seekers to a 2.5 percent commission if the compound sold within six months of the agreement’s expiration. Nest Seekers claims it is owed at least $1.5 million in missed fees.

In the lawsuit, filed last month in Suffolk County Supreme Court, Nest Seekers claims that the Rabins concealed showings to edge them out of the deal. In particular, the brokerage alleges the Rabins didn’t tell them about a September showing Hedgerow gave to the property’s eventual buyer.

Nest Seekers also claims it spent more than $100,000 on marketing materials for the property and sent agents to pitch deep-pocketed buyers from Monaco and the South of France to Beverly Hills.

People familiar with the situation, however, tell The Real Deal that Nest Seekers was removed from the listing, which was supposed to be off-market, in July after advertising the property in its catalog. The brokerage’s May 2021 international properties portfolio includes a six-page spread on the compound, naming Shawn Elliott as the listing agent.

Nest Seekers denied that they were removed from the listing.

“We would like to congratulate our seller and all parties involved on the successful sale and a true celebratory moment,” said Nest Seekers CEO Eddie Shapiro in a statement. “We took the property on a world tour and worked very hard for the seller for over a year. This is a great win for everyone.”

“Everything else is all lies and defamation by competitors,” Shapiro added. “We’re used to it.”

The Rabins dispute the charges and plan to file a response to the suit in court shortly, according to their attorney. Nest Seekers is not entitled to any commission, they argue, because it was not involved with the listing by the time the property was shown to its eventual buyer.

“[Nest Seekers] made a material misstatement of fact,” said the Rabins’ lawyer, Errol Margolin of Margolin & Pierce.

In the meantime, Nest Seekers has advertised the sale in email blasts and multiple social media posts.

“They could lose their license for that kind of deceptive advertising,” Margolin said. “They have absolutely no connection with this property and the transaction. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The deal closed in January, with the compound selling as four separate parcels — the two main pieces ringing in at $60 million and $56.5 million, respectively. Taken together, the deal topped last year’s biggest residential sale in the Hamptons: $105 million for 90 Jule Pond Lane.

Nest Seekers’ Shawn Elliott did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This isn’t his first dustup; an investigation last year by TRD found Elliott has battled a litany of financial and legal troubles in recent years, including disputes over commissions and allegations of misrepresenting sales. Both Elliott and Shapiro denied any wrongdoing.