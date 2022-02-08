Open Menu

“Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name

Con man in Netflix documentary pretending to be son of diamond, real estate mogul

National /
Feb.February 08, 2022 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Shimon Hayut, aka “The Tinder Swindler,” who changed his name to “Simon Leviev” to con women on Tinder (Twitter/SimonLeviev, iStock)

When diamond-cutter-turned-real-estate-tycoon Lev Leviev cracked the De Beers diamond cartel in the early ’90s, it was “with the instincts of a tiger and the balls of a panther.”

But it was with the balls of a catfish that the swindling Shimon Hayut preyed on Leviev’s name — and on women he conned out of millions of dollars by pretending to be his son, Variety reported.

In the Netflix hit “Tinder Swindler,” several victims and a team of Norwegian journalists expose the charlatan of the titular dating app and document his shocking grift in dramatic, excruciating detail.

Read more

Hayut has since been banned from Tinder but still falsely identified as a Leviev scion on Instagram before his account was deactivated. He wined and dined his matches with lavish dates and luxury vacations — financed, of course, by previously duped women. The gist of his elaborate con: persuading them to open credit lines for him to use so his “enemies” cannot track him.

The romance scammer was sentenced to 15 months in prison in his home country of Israel in December 2019, but only served five. A year later, the Times of Israel reported that he pivoted from “diamond dynasty playboy” to “paramedic” to snag an early dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The man of many faces now has yet another: “real estate expert.” In November, Hayut doled out tips for aspiring agents in an interview with Vents Magazine. His advice? “Be honest, make connections and plan for the future.”

If chutzpah were cash, Hayut would be as rich as the Simon Leviev character he created.

“Tinder Swindler,” directed by Felicity Morris, is streaming on Netflix and was produced by the makers of the documentary “Don’t F*** with Cats,” another harrowing account of the fungible nature of internet identity.

Lev Leviev, father to nine children, none of whom he named Simon, has not commented on the situation, but the family company, LLD Diamonds, said its “sympathies go out to [Hayut]’s victims.”

[Variety] — Raji Pandya

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstatecrimeDevelopmentLifestyle

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert De Niro, Bjarke Ingels and rendering of Wildflower Studios (Bjarke Ingels Group, iStock, Getty Images)
De Niro’s Wildflower Studios development gets DOB blessing
De Niro’s Wildflower Studios development gets DOB blessing
Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
99 Park Avenue, CardWorks' Don Berman and AKAM president Michael Rogoff (Google Maps, CardWorks, AKAM)
Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
“We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
“We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
“We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
Maja Procz, global head of transactions, Commerz Real (Commerz Real, LoopNet)
CRE foreign investment roared back in 2021— with a few focus shifts
CRE foreign investment roared back in 2021— with a few focus shifts
How Andrew Chung won New York City’s warehouse race
How Andrew Chung won New York City’s warehouse race
How Andrew Chung won New York City’s warehouse race
6136 Jericho Turnpike in Commack LI and 15-109 Middle Country Road in Selden LI (Google Maps)
Wren Kitchens cooking up Long Island locations
Wren Kitchens cooking up Long Island locations
Arthur Zeckendorf, co-chairman, Zeckendorf Development, in front of the site at 570 Washington Street (Zeckendorf Development, Google Maps, iStock)
Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
Zeckendorfs, Atlas Capital to build $1B luxury condo tower
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.