Open Menu

GFP puts up East Williamsburg warehouse up for $30M

Building hits market after noodle-maker renews lease

New York /
Feb.February 09, 2022 02:45 PM
By Gabriel Poblete
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

7 Bushwick Place with GFP Real Estate’ Jeffrey and Eric Gural (GFPRE)

The Gural family’s GFP Real Estate is looking to sell an industrial property on the border of East Williamsburg and Bushwick for $30 million, more than twice what it paid in 2014.

The decision was made after a Chinatown-based noodle manufacturer renewed its lease for the 71,500-square foot Brooklyn building for 10 years. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Located at 7 Bushwick Place, the three-story industrial building has been occupied since 2004 by Twin Marquis, a maker of noodles and dumplings for more than 30 years. GFP, led by Jeffrey Gural, acquired the property in 2014 for $12.5 million.

In 2011, Korean giant CJ Foods USA purchased Twin Marquis. Brian Steinwurtzel, co-CEO and principal of GFP Real Estate, said in an interview that the parent company decided to renew the lease, which GFP had not expected when it purchased the building. The firm has been prioritizing redevelopment opportunities, and with the foodmaker locked in to the building for another decade, GFP decided to sell it.

Read more

“A lot of what GFP has been focusing on is redevelopment projects, and Twin Marquis being in the building for a very long time is clearly not a project that will be redeveloped anytime soon,” he said. “We are happy to forego redevelopment especially to help a company and organization like Twin Marquis.”

Avison Young is leading the marketing of the warehouse. In a press release, James Nelson, head of Avison Young’s tri-state investment sales group, touted the accessibility to the site and its occupant.

“With a new long-term lease in place, 7 Bushwick Place presents the perfect opportunity for an investor to purchase a stabilized asset in the heart of East Williamsburg occupied by a credit tenant,” he said. Nelson cited the neighborhood’s gains and potential.

Twin Marquis, founded in 1989 in Chinatown, has become a large-scale operation, expanding to a 150,000-square-foot facility in Robinsville, New Jersey. The Bushwick Place warehouse has been outfitted for food production and has loading areas, several freight elevators and sprinklers throughout the building.

Industrial real estate is booming across the U.S., and New York City is no exception. Sales of industrial properties skyrocketed 782 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, by dollar volume. Nationally, industrial real estate recorded $166.1 billion in sales last year, up 56 percent from 2020. Only multifamily sales gained more.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateGFP Real EstateIndustrial Real Estatejeffrey guralwarehousesWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Former Rudin Management COO John Gilbert (Getty)
    Exit interview: what’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    Exit interview: what’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    From left: Sandeep Mathrani, chief executive officer, WeWork; Christophe Garnier, chief executive officer, Upflex (WeWork, Upflex, iStock)
    WeWork partners on flex space availability
    WeWork partners on flex space availability
    Thor Equities's chairman Joseph Sitt (Thor Equities, Loopnet)
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Shimon Hayut, aka "The Tinder Swindler," who changed his name to "Simon Leviev" to con women on Tinder (Twitter/iStock)
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    99 Park Avenue, CardWorks' Don Berman and AKAM president Michael Rogoff (Google Maps, CardWorks, AKAM)
    Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
    Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.