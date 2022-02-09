Wall Street luminary Richard Jenrette brought small-cap stocks to the masses and made a fortune, some of which he poured into real estate restoration. A vestige of his legacy showed up in one of last week’s 11 investment sales between $10 million and $40 million, as his former home and office changed hands.

The $20 million deal, for adjacent East 93rd Street properties, was among six mid-market sales in Manhattan recorded in the first week of February. Brooklyn had three, including two large residential developments, while Queens and the Bronx each had one.

Here are the details.

Industrial giant Prologis bought a 31 percent stake in a 196,000-square-foot parcel at 46-81 Metropolitan Avenue near Newtown Creek in Maspeth for $19.2 million. It previously purchased a controlling interest in the Queens property for $42.7 million. Office developer KPG bought a 55,000-square-foot retail building at 478 Broadway in Soho for $17.1 million. Vornado announced in August that it sold the building along with other Manhattan properties, suffering a $7 million loss on the package. Churchill Real Estate sold a 24-unit apartment building at 23 Peck Slip in South Street Seaport for $14.5 million. Reda Holdings bought the 25,900-square-foot building. In December, Reda bought a 12,600-square-foot, mixed-use building at 10 Fifth Avenue in Greenwich Village for $15 million. Hy sen Mehmetaj sold a 75-unit apartment building at 1515 Grand Concourse in Concourse, the Bronx, for $14.4 million. Ben Rieder and Jonathan Weiner’s Chestnut holdings bought the 73,600-square-foot property. Nuchem Obstfeld bought a 40,000-square-foot apartment building with 25 units at 750 Grand Street in Williamsburg for $13.3 million. Fredrick Marolda was the seller, according to PincusCo. The Central African country of Gabon bought an 11,000-square-foot office building at 244 East 58th Street in Sutton Place for $10.5 million. The Tebele family was the seller. About 80 percent of Gabon’s exports are petroleum products and half of its exports go to the United States.