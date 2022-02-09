Open Menu

WeWork partners on flex space availability

Partner Upflex to establish 6K locations worldwide

National /
Feb.February 09, 2022 09:40 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Sandeep Mathrani, chief executive officer, WeWork; Christophe Garnier, chief executive officer, Upflex (WeWork, Upflex, iStock)

CEO Sandeep Mathrani is putting the “we” in WeWork in a strategic partnership with a flex workplace startup aimed at expanding the company’s global reach.

WeWork is joining forces with office space marketplace Upflex to provide increased access to coworking spaces, according to an SEC filing. Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

The partnership will give WeWork members access to Upflex’s aggregated portfolio of more than 4,800 third-party spaces across the globe. Upflex’s spaces are provided by more than 700 operators in 80 countries.

WeWork will have the exclusive right to sell Upflex’s inventory to its members. In return, Upflex customers will be able to book WeWork spaces through the provider, the first time WeWork has allowed bookings from a third-party platform.

For WeWork, the partnership allows the country to increase its network of spaces without making major capital investments.

Read more

In addition to the increased access to spaces for customers of both companies, WeWork will also be a participant for Upflex’s Series A funding round.

The partnership is among WeWork’s first expansion moves since going public. The company last month bought Dallas-based coworking space Common Desk in a deal expected to close by March. At the time of the deal, the 10-year-old company reached 4,000 customers at 23 locations in 13 cities in Texas and North Carolina.

The acquisition marked the company’s shift from its 2020 strategy of offloading companies, including office management startup Managed by Q and social network Meetup.

WeWork went public in October via a SPAC merger with BowX Acquisition Corp., two years after its failed IPO. After going public, the company announced its net losses narrowed to $802 million in the third quarter, down from $941 million a year earlier.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCoworkingWeWork

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Thor Equities's chairman Joseph Sitt (Thor Equities, Loopnet)
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Shimon Hayut, aka "The Tinder Swindler," who changed his name to "Simon Leviev" to con women on Tinder (Twitter/iStock)
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    “Tinder Swindler” preys on Lev Leviev’s name
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    Popcorn not included: Westhampton Beach cinema listed
    99 Park Avenue, CardWorks' Don Berman and AKAM president Michael Rogoff (Google Maps, CardWorks, AKAM)
    Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
    Global Holdings signs three new tenants at 99 Park
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    “We kicked the crap out of ‘21”: Largest U.S. mall owner claims comeback
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.