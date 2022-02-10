Open Menu

Bar Works Ponzi scheme co-conspirator sentenced to 11 years

James Moore lured investors to fraudulent co-working company scheme

New York /
Feb.February 10, 2022 07:00 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

One of the co-conspirators in the Bar Works co-working Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

James Moore received the sentence on Feb. 1, almost three years after federal prosecutors announced the British national as the first conviction in its investigation into the New York-based startup. Moore has also been ordered to pay $58 million in restitution.

The co-working company was at the center of a scheme to defraud more than 800 investors of more than $57 million, prosecutors for the Southern District of New York said.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman recommended Moore serve his sentence in a prison close to his Miami home, Crain’s reported. Moore previously served an 18-month sentence in Florida for involvement in real estate fraud at the failed Grand Palisades resort near Walt Disney World.

In 2019, Moore was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy for engaging in a scheme connected to the startup founded by fellow Brit Renwick Haddow. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to the charges, Moore and other Bar Works associates knowingly misled investors by claiming the company was run by “Jonathan Black,” an alias for Haddow. Moore received more than $1.6 million in commissions for his role. The scheme is believed to have defrauded investors out of more than $50 million.

Read more

Haddow’s connection to the company was first exposed by The Real Deal in January 2017.

Investors from around the world filed lawsuits against Haddow that summer after months of missed payments. The shuttered company operated combination bar-and-office spaces in the United States and Istanbul, selling securities tied to the rental income from desks at these locations.

Bar Works co-founder Savraj Gata-Aura in July 2020 received the first prison sentence in connection with the Ponzi scheme. Gata-Aura was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one criminal count. He is serving his sentence in a West Virginia prison.

Haddow, who’s considered the scheme’s mastermind, was extradited from Morocco to the United States in 2019 and agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation. He has admitted his involvement in both the Bar Works scheme and a separate Bitcoin-related scheme. Haddow pleaded guilty to four criminal counts and is set to be sentenced on April 8, according to Crain’s.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bar worksCommercial Real EstateCoworkingponzi scheme

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Kiernan Plaza at 575 Broadway in Albany (Library of Congress, iStock)
    State aims to sell Albany’s Kiernan Plaza
    State aims to sell Albany’s Kiernan Plaza
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Judge denies Kushner’s attempt to force $186M multifamily deal
    Judge denies Kushner’s attempt to force $186M multifamily deal
    Judge denies Kushner’s attempt to force $186M multifamily deal
    7 Bushwick Place with GFP Real Estate' Jeffrey and Eric Gural (GFPRE)
    Gural family puts up East Williamsburg warehouse up for $30M
    Gural family puts up East Williamsburg warehouse up for $30M
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Givenchy swaps for Versace at Wharton’s 747 Madison Avenue
    Former Rudin Management COO John Gilbert (Getty)
    Exit interview: What’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    Exit interview: What’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    From left: Sandeep Mathrani, chief executive officer, WeWork; Christophe Garnier, chief executive officer, Upflex (WeWork, Upflex, iStock)
    WeWork partners on flex space availability
    WeWork partners on flex space availability
    Thor Equities's chairman Joseph Sitt (Thor Equities, Loopnet)
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.