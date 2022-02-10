Open Menu

Growth of home sale prices slowed, but affordability worsened

Rising mortgage rates added pressure for homebuyers in Q4: NAR

National /
Feb.February 10, 2022 04:00 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

NAR’s chief economist, Lawrence Yun (National Association of REALTORS, iStock)

The fourth quarter of 2021 held a glimmer of good news for homebuyers: growth in home prices slowed. The bad news: affordability worsened overall amid rising prices and mortgage rates.

Of the 183 markets measured by the National Association of Realtors’ quarterly report, 67 saw a double-digit increase in median sales prices for existing single-family homes in the fourth quarter. The figure stands slightly below the 78 percent of markets seeing the same increase in the third quarter.

The median single-family sales price across the country rose 14.6 percent year-over-year to $361,700 in the fourth quarter, a slight tick down from the 15.9 percent annual rise in the third quarter.

“Homebuyers in the last quarter saw little relief as home prices continued to climb, albeit not as fast as earlier in the year,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The increasing prices are indicative of a seller’s market, with an abundance of eager buyers and very limited supply.”

Making matters worse for homebuyers is increasing mortgage rates. In 2020’s fourth quarter, the average monthly mortgage payment considering a 20 percent down payment was $1,039, based on an average mortgage rate of 2.81 percent. In 2021, the average payment was $1,240, based on a mortgage rate of 3.13 percent.

The share of families’ income spent on mortgage payment jumped from 14.7 percent to 16.9 percent year-over-year. The problem is only likely to grow, as Freddie Mac announced on Thursday the average mortgage rate hit 3.69 percent, its highest level since January 2020.

Read more

“A number of families, especially would-be first-time buyers, are increasingly being forced out of the market, and this is why supply is critical to expanding homeownership opportunity,” Yun added.

Still, Yun professed optimism for buyers in the coming year.

“The good news is that home prices should begin to normalize later in 2022 as more homes come on the market,” Yun said.

The largest annual gains in home prices hit Punta Gorda, Florida, where prices rose 28.7 percent, followed closely by Ocala, Florida, with a 28.2 percent gain. Other significant markets seeing major year-over-year sales price gains include Austin-Round Rock, Texas (25.8 percent), Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona (25.7 percent) and Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada (24.7 percent).




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Home PricesHousing MarketNational Association of RealtorsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    EasyKnock's CEO, Jarred Kessler (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Home sale-leaseback startup EasyKnock raises $57 million
    Home sale-leaseback startup EasyKnock raises $57 million
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Demand for second homes up 87% from pre-pandemic
    Demand for second homes up 87% from pre-pandemic
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Buyer beware: Proptech SPACs have lost their shine
    Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Douglas Elliman reports record-shattering sales in 2021
    Douglas Elliman reports record-shattering sales in 2021
    (Jim.henderson - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    NYCHA residents fear evictions amid record arrears
    NYCHA residents fear evictions amid record arrears
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Nationwide housing inventory plunges to historic low
    Nationwide housing inventory plunges to historic low
    Agents, developers dismiss headwinds facing new NYC condos
    Agents, developers dismiss headwinds facing new NYC condos
    Agents, developers dismiss headwinds facing new NYC condos
    Formerly from Better.com: Emanuel Santa-Donato, Sarah Pierce and Sean Baddeley; Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Better.com, LinkedIn.com)
    Executive exodus at Better.com claims more casualties
    Executive exodus at Better.com claims more casualties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.