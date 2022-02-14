Open Menu

Bay Ridge townhouse asking $8M tops Brooklyn luxury market

Borough notched 38 contracts for $2M or more

Feb.February 14, 2022 02:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Bay Ridge Townhouse with 8121 Shore Road and 72 Middagh (Corcoran.com, Lesliegarfield.com)

Townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury real estate market last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on deals in the borough closing for $2 million or more.

The priciest home to enter into contract between Feb. 7 and 13 was 8121 Shore Road in Bay Ridge, with a last asking price of nearly $8 million. Originally built in 1915, the single-family townhouse spans 10,010 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

The property includes a landscaped lawn, swimming pool, private driveway and two-car garage. Inside, the home has hand-painted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a garden solarium. The home’s primary bedroom includes a marble fireplace and walk-in dressing room.

The second priciest home was 72 Middagh Street in Brooklyn Heights, with a last asking price of $7.25 million. The single-family townhouse stands 25 feet wide and spans approximately 5,500 square feet with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The townhouse features elevator access to all floors, a garage and two-car driveway, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and large island and a private pool and sauna.

The priciest units are two of nine townhouse contracts that were signed last week. The market also saw 27 condo deals and two co-op deals signed last week.

The 38 contracts signed had a median asking price of $2 million, with an average price per square foot of $1,505. The total volume was $122 million.

Homes saw an average discount of just 1 percent and spent an average of 218 days on the market.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.