Townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury real estate market last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on deals in the borough closing for $2 million or more.

The priciest home to enter into contract between Feb. 7 and 13 was 8121 Shore Road in Bay Ridge, with a last asking price of nearly $8 million. Originally built in 1915, the single-family townhouse spans 10,010 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

The property includes a landscaped lawn, swimming pool, private driveway and two-car garage. Inside, the home has hand-painted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, a library, a garden solarium. The home’s primary bedroom includes a marble fireplace and walk-in dressing room.

The second priciest home was 72 Middagh Street in Brooklyn Heights, with a last asking price of $7.25 million. The single-family townhouse stands 25 feet wide and spans approximately 5,500 square feet with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The townhouse features elevator access to all floors, a garage and two-car driveway, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and large island and a private pool and sauna.

The priciest units are two of nine townhouse contracts that were signed last week. The market also saw 27 condo deals and two co-op deals signed last week.

The 38 contracts signed had a median asking price of $2 million, with an average price per square foot of $1,505. The total volume was $122 million.

Homes saw an average discount of just 1 percent and spent an average of 218 days on the market.