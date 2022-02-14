Another gut-renovated apartment topped Manhattan’s luxury sales market last week.

A condo at 23 East 22nd Street asking nearly $17 million was the priciest home in the borough to enter contract between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report.

The full-floor unit includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms across its 3,310 square feet. It was last purchased for $9.7 million in December 2018, after which the buyer spent two years gut renovating it.

Amenities at the 60-story Flatiron District condo tower known as One Madison include a full-time concierge, a fitness center, an indoor pool and steam room, a screening room and a private dining room and lounge.

The second-priciest home to enter contract last week was a unit at 15 Central Park West asking $15.25 million, reduced from the $15.5 million it was listed for in October. The 2,367-square-foot apartment includes two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Completed in 2008, the condo tower was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a 75-foot pool, a private restaurant and a landscaped motor court, as well as a garage, library, business center, game room, outdoor terrace and children’s playroom.

The building also topped the charts last week, with unit 34A going into contract within days of hitting the market with an asking price of $22 million.

Overall, 30 contracts were signed last week for homes asking $4 million and above. Eighteen were for condos, eight for co-oops and four for townhouses. The median asking price was $7 million. The homes had an average discount of 1 percent and spent an average of 349 days on the market.