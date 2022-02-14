Open Menu

Joint venture trades Jersey City office building for $300M

70 Hudson Street sells for about $690 per square foot

Tri-State /
Feb.February 14, 2022 12:38 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

70 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ (Loopnet)

A 12-story office property on the Jersey City waterfront sold to Vision Properties and Hana Alternative Asset Management for $300 million.

Spear Street Capital and PFA Pension sold the 433,197-square-foot building, according to the Commercial Observer. Natixis provided $197 million in financing, arranged by Progress Capital.

Spear Street bought 70 Hudson Street — and its twin office building at 90 Hudson Street — in late 2019 for $299 million. Tenants at the building include TD Ameritrade, Federal Home Loan Bank, Gucci and software maker Fidessa. Retail portions of the building are occupied by CVS, boutique fitness studio Row House and bakery Maman.

Since 2019, Spear Street has spent more than $20 million in upgrades on the property. David Bernhaut of Cushman & Wakefield, which marketed the property, told the Observer those additions include an atrium lobby, renovated parking garage and built-out tenant space.

Read more

Office markets in New York City and the Garden State suffered in the wake of the pandemic and faced an uncertain future in late 2021 amid a resurgence in new coronavirus cases.

However, the New Jersey waterfront has notched a few big-ticket deals in recent months, including for Hoboken’s Waterfront Corporate Center. Sources told the Observer that SJP Properties, along with partner David Werner Real Estate Investments, paid about $210 million for the 14-story office and retail building.

The area’s residential real estate activity has also ticked up as New York developers look across the river.

Sequoia Development Group last month landed $95 million in financing to build a 16-story, 300-unit multifamily project at 711 Montgomery Street. Long Island-based Namdar Group in November secured $96 million to build 235 residential units at 26 Van Reipen Avenue in addition to 576 units at 626 Newark Avenue.

[CO] — Orion Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    New Jerseyoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Triple Five Group CEO Don Ghermezian (American Dream, Getty Images, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    American Dream angles for $1.7B payment extension
    American Dream angles for $1.7B payment extension
    A photo illustration of Kiernan Plaza at 575 Broadway in Albany (Library of Congress, iStock)
    State aims to sell Albany’s Kiernan Plaza
    State aims to sell Albany’s Kiernan Plaza
    Former Rudin Management COO John Gilbert (Getty)
    Exit interview: What’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    Exit interview: What’s next for Rudin’s former tech chief John Gilbert
    Inside the rent roll at Chetrit’s 26 Broadway
    Inside the rent roll at Chetrit’s 26 Broadway
    Inside the rent roll at Chetrit’s 26 Broadway
    Thor Equities's chairman Joseph Sitt (Thor Equities, Loopnet)
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Thor Equities nabs 131K sf Newark warehouse
    Uncertainty reigned over real estate stocks in January
    Uncertainty reigned over real estate stocks in January
    Uncertainty reigned over real estate stocks in January
    (Getty images)
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    Thinking inside the box: Developers rush to create more warehouse space
    (iStock)
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    American Dream mall down to its last reserves
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.