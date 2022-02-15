Open Menu

Adams to tap Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball to run EDC: reports

News comes a week after leading candidate Carlo Scissura withdrew from consideration amid scrutiny

Feb.February 15, 2022 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Industry City' Andrew Kimball with New York (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)

After leading candidate Carlo Scissura withdrew from consideration, Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball is expected to be appointed the next leader of the Economic Development Corporation, according to multiple reports.

Mayor Eric Adams is likely to select Kimball, who has served as CEO of the Brooklyn waterfront complex since 2013, for the role, sources told Politico. Kimball and a spokesperson for the mayor both declined to comment on the potential nomination, according to the publication.

Carlo Scissura, president and CEO of New York Building Congress, appeared to be the leading candidate for the post, but dropped out of the running last week to remain in his current position.

The Real Deal first reported in early January that Adams was expected to appoint Scissura to run the EDC, but Scissura came under scrutiny after a report in The City alleged he was paid to lobby public officials on behalf of a Brooklyn property owner without properly registering to do so.

As CEO of Industry City, the 35-acre campus in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Kimball oversaw a controversial rezoning effort starting in 2017 — a proposal that was withdrawn three years later amid mounting political opposition.

Industry City officials estimated that the rezoning, which would enable more retail, office and academic use, would lead to $1 billion in investment and nearly double the amount of jobs there, but pushback from elected officials, including local City Council member Carlos Menchaca, ultimately doomed its chances.

“It is clear that the current political environment and a lack of leadership precludes a path forward for our rezoning proposal,” Kimball said at the time.

He may not get a chance at a redo, but Kimball could soon be leading an organization that carries a $3.7 billion five-year capital plan, according to Crain’s. The EDC is one of the city’s primary job creators, responsible for an array of projects including life sciences investments and workforce development projects.

“He’s a visionary,” Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, told Crain’s. “I’ve worked with Andrew a long time at Industry City, and he’s top-notch. No one will be more knowledgeable, professional or engaged than Andrew Kimball.”

Prior to his time at Industry City, Kimball was president and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. If appointed, Kimball would replace Rachel Loeb, who has been leading the agency for about a year.

Read more

[Politico] — Holden Walter-Warner




