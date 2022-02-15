Open Menu

Corcoran makes move into Connecticut

Centric Property Group rebranding as affiliate Corcoran Centric Realty

New York /
Feb.February 15, 2022 01:10 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
From left: Jeffrey Jackson, founder, Centric Property Group; Pamela Liebman, president, Corcoran Group (Getty Images, Centric Property Group, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The Corcoran Group is making its first foray into Connecticut with its latest affiliate.

Jeffrey Jackson’s Centric Property Group is rebranding to join Corcoran’s affiliate network, the brokerage announced Tuesday. The firm, which was founded by Jackson in 2001, serves clients in Greenwich, Westport, Darien and New Canaan.

The firm is the top independent team in the Greenwich area, closing almost $200 million in sales last year, according to Corcoran. The new affiliate includes 10 agents.

Corcoran president and CEO Pamela Liebman said the brokerage has “had its eye” on Greenwich, which can offer agents in New York City, Westchester and the Hudson Valley expanded referral opportunities.

Centric, Corcoran’s 19th affiliate since launching its network in early 2020, is set to open its new office in the coming weeks, Inman reported.

The expansion marks another move in the northeast for one of the country’s preeminent brokerages. Corcoran counts more than 150 offices and 5,500 independent salespeople across across the nation.

Corcoran is one of the largest brokerages in Manhattan in terms of the total number of real estate salespeople and associate brokers. As of Dec. 15, the brokerage had 1,508 active salespeople, ranking third in the borough, behind Compass and Douglas Elliman.

Earlier this month, Corcoran secured a further foothold on Billionaires’ Row, taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street from Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. The SHoP Architects-designed supertall condo was developed by Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group, Property Markets Group and Spruce Capital Partners.

The housing market in Greenwich is surging with record low inventory in the area. The city had a three-month supply of homes at the end of the fourth quarter, down 47.3 percent year-over-year, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. The median price of a single-family home sale in Greenwich jumped 9.8 percent year-over-year to $2.25 million.




