Open Menu

Douglas Elliman shutters Greenwich Village outpost

Brokerage did not renew lease at 774 Broadway, terminated sales managers

New York /
Feb.February 17, 2022 12:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
774 Broadway (Google Maps, iStock)

774 Broadway (Google Maps, iStock)

Douglas Elliman’s Greenwich Village outpost is no more.

The brokerage has closed its office at 774 Broadway and terminated the sales managers at the location, sources told The Real Deal.

A representative for Elliman confirmed the firm did not renew its lease at the location, but said the brokerage maintains a “strong downtown presence” with other offices, including 111 Fifth Ave and 936 Broadway in the Flatiron District, 140 Franklin St in Tribeca and 140 Franklin St in West Village.

A description listed on the website for the 774 Broadway office says the office is home to over 100 agents. However, unlike the websites for other offices, the site only lists one agent and does not show property listings.

Read more

The office’s closure follows a strong year for Elliman.

The brokerage reported $51.2 billion in sales last year, according to an SEC filing, up from $29.1 billion in 2020 and $28.8 billion in 2019. Elliman reported a record 32,405 transactions for the year, up from 22,686 in 2020 and 23,479 in 2019.

Former parent company Vector Group announced in November Elliman was spinning off as its own entity. In December, the brokerage began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Elliman counted more than 4,200 agents at the end of 2021, beating out top firms like Compass and Corcoran for the largest in New York City, according to real estate intelligence platform Corofy’s 2021 brokerage report. The company claimed the top spot, but notched a slight downturn in its growth, finishing 2021 with about 2 percent fewer agents than at the beginning of the year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Douglas EllimanNYC BrokersResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    (iStock)
    Investors flooded the housing market in 2021
    Investors flooded the housing market in 2021
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These neighborhoods provide the most bang for homebuyers’ buck
    These neighborhoods provide the most bang for homebuyers’ buck
    (CoreLogic, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Natural disasters caused $57B in property damage in 2021
    Natural disasters caused $57B in property damage in 2021
    Guo Wengui and 781 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Serena Boardman)
    Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M
    Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M
    From left: Jeffrey Jackson, founder, Centric Property Group; Pamela Liebman, president, Corcoran Group (Getty Images, Centric Property Group, iStock)
    Corcoran makes move into Connecticut
    Corcoran makes move into Connecticut
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.