Open Menu

In Hackensack development boom, resi project to displace local stores

Six-story, 130-unit building part of downtown revitalization

Tri-State /
Feb.February 17, 2022 03:43 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

467 Main Street in Hackensack (Google Maps, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)

A luxury development in the revitalized downtown of Hackensack is threatening to displace several store owners.

A six-story, 130-unit building has been proposed to replace five buildings and a parking lot, NorthJersey.com reported. One of the businesses in its footprint, Bruce the Bed King at 467 Main Street, is shuttered. But others are still open.

Among them is O’Shea Printing, which is run by Erin Bracken and has been in her family for a half-century. She only learned of the development from a newspaper article.

“We’re on a month-to-month. We haven’t been on a lease in a long time. Shame on me, that was a bad decision, but we’ve also been there for 50 years,” Bracken said. “I expect some notice.”

Read more

The property manager, Hekemian and Co., told Bracken her building would be demolished if the development plans were approved. Bracken may be forced to vacate by April 1, according to Hekemian. Craig Kerbekian, a senior vice president for the company, said notifying Bracken “slipped through the cracks” that she would be allowed to remain until August.

A restaurant called Salvadoreno Santa Fe and an attorney’s office are also endangered by the development proposal. Zohara 463 LLC, which is buying the property, sent a notice to the restaurant owner months ago trying to cancel the lease, which runs through November.

“I want to finish my lease. Business is good and it’s very expensive to move,” Adriana Castaneda told NorthJersey.com. “If I go to start another place, it’s difficult. I would have to start again.”

The project is part of a development boom that promises to reshape Hackensack’s downtown, replacing vacant storefronts with mixed-use rental buildings. More than two dozen projects are in the works, according to NorthJersey.com.

“I’m not opposed to change, but when I look at all of these buildings that have shot up the last few years, and all the old places that aren’t around anymore, I don’t know if it feels like a community,” Bracken said.

[NorthJersey.com] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentLuxury Real EstateNew Jersey

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys with 191 Brayton Street in Englewood NJ (Getty, Zillow)
    On to the Next One: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys selling NJ mansion
    On to the Next One: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys selling NJ mansion
    Rechler Equity' Mitchell Rechler with Business District(Rechler Equity, Hampton Business District)
    Biz campus gets handcuffs but also tax breaks
    Biz campus gets handcuffs but also tax breaks
    Sean Ludwick with Hudson Rise at 470 11th Avenue (LinkedIn, iStock, Google Maps)
    Sean Ludwick free after 5 years in prison for fatal DWI crash
    Sean Ludwick free after 5 years in prison for fatal DWI crash
    2-24 26th Avenue in Queens (Google Maps)
    Developer planning 137-unit mixed-use building for empty Astoria lot
    Developer planning 137-unit mixed-use building for empty Astoria lot
    R&B Realty Group's Aron Rosenberg (R&B Realty Group, Rudder Property Group)
    Midtown building to pivot with office condo conversion
    Midtown building to pivot with office condo conversion
    The Sears in Hackensack, NJ, located at 436 Main Street (LoopNet, iStock)
    Owner, Hackensack officials fight over shuttered Sears
    Owner, Hackensack officials fight over shuttered Sears
    Bay Ridge Townhouse with 8121 Shore Road and 72 Middagh (Corcoran.com, Lesliegarfield.com)
    Bay Ridge townhouse asking $8M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Bay Ridge townhouse asking $8M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    70 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ (Loopnet)
    Joint venture trades Jersey City office building for $300M
    Joint venture trades Jersey City office building for $300M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.