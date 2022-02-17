Open Menu

Investors flooded the housing market in 2021

Investor share reached peak with disproportionate activity

National /
Feb.February 17, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

The odds that an investor owns the home next door climbed even higher in 2021.

Investors last year bought almost one in every seven homes across 40 major metropolitan areas, according to Redfin data reported by the Washington Post. The institutions’ share of American home purchases reached its highest level in at least two decades, buoyed by investors buying 15 percent of all homes sold in those markets in the fourth quarter.

However, not all communities attract the same amount of investor attention. An analysis of the Redfin data by the Post showed investors snapped up 30 percent of home sales in Black neighborhoods, compared to only 12 percent in other areas.

“We know historically that places where minorities live are undervalued or lower priced,” Redfin’s Sheharyar Bokhari noted.

Black neighborhoods have historically faced disproportionate targeting by investors since at least 2010, when 14 percent of homes sold in those neighborhoods went to investors, compared to 7 percent in others. But the disparity appears to be growing, as the difference was two percentage points higher year-over-year.

Read more

To see where investors are most active, look to the South, where tenant protections aren’t traditionally as strong. Atlanta and Charlotte led the metros with a 25 percent share of homes purchased by investors. Miami ranked third in the region with 24 percent; Jacksonville and Phoenix also crossed the 20 percent threshold.

Single-family homes have recently presented a golden opportunity for investors. Data reported by the Wall Street Journal in November show the expected risk-adjusted return on built-to-rent investments is 8 percent on average, higher than the weighted average return of 6.1 percent across all sectors.

Increased activity among investors poses concerns of pricing residents out of their neighborhoods and homes. The disproportionate attention on Black neighborhoods spell greater obstacles for minorities to hang on to a home and build generational wealth.

“There is a massive racial homeownership gap in this country, which is a serious problem because owning a home is a key to building intergenerational wealth and reducing racial inequality overall,” said Sen. Robert Menendez.

[WaPo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketredfinResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    These neighborhoods provide the most bang for homebuyers’ buck
    These neighborhoods provide the most bang for homebuyers’ buck
    (CoreLogic, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Natural disasters caused $57B in property damage in 2021
    Natural disasters caused $57B in property damage in 2021
    Guo Wengui and 781 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Serena Boardman)
    Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M
    Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M
    (iStock/Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    Miami becomes least affordable housing market in the US
    From left: Jeffrey Jackson, founder, Centric Property Group; Pamela Liebman, president, Corcoran Group (Getty Images, Centric Property Group, iStock)
    Corcoran makes move into Connecticut
    Corcoran makes move into Connecticut
    From left: Ryan Craft, chief executive officer, Saluda Grade; Sean Breuner, chief executive officer, AvantStay (Saluda Grade, AvantStay, iStock)
    Investment firms take aim at short-term rentals
    Investment firms take aim at short-term rentals
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    Hank Freid to pay city $1.1M to settle illegal hotel lawsuit
    (Streeteasy, OMA)
    Gut-renovated Flatiron apartment leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Gut-renovated Flatiron apartment leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.