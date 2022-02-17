Open Menu

Lender aims to foreclose on Jack Terzi’s Soho “jewel box”

Terzi’s lawyer blames tenant L'Occitane’s bankruptcy for the retail asset’s distress

New York /
Feb.February 17, 2022 07:22 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jack Terzi and 63 Spring Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Jack Terzi’s “jewel box” in Soho could be headed to foreclosure.

Wells Fargo, acting as a trustee for commercial mortgage bondholders, is seeking to foreclose on Terzi’s property at 63 Spring Street, alleging Terzi has been in default on an $18.5 million CMBS loan since April 2020.

Terzi, of the real estate developer and brokerage JTRE, purchased the retail property at 63 Spring Street for $15 million in 2014. Terzi referred to the overlooked site on the corner of Lafayette Avenue, then home to a smoke shop, as a “jewel box” within the posh neighborhood.

Terzi brought in new retail tenants, including cupcake shop Baked by Melissa, and landed an anchor in the cosmetics retailer L’Occitane in 2017. The repositioning allowed him to score an $18.5 million refinancing on the property from MUFG Union Bank, over $3 million above his initial purchase price.

By 2019, he told Crain’s that the property was worth “somewhere around $30 million.”

“To me, this is the perfect test case of what you can still do with retail today,” he said at the time.

Then came the pandemic. Soho retailers closed their doors in droves and foot traffic came to a halt. Things got worse when L’Occitane filed for bankruptcy in January 2021, closing 23 stores, including its Soho outpost.

“Any issues at the property were the direct result of the tenant L’Occitane’s January 2021 bankruptcy filing, in which it blamed the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on the retail sector for its inability to meet its financial obligations to the owner,” said Christopher Milito, who is representing Terzi along with Y. David Scharf of Morrison Cohen.

“Our client is committed to working with its lender in good faith to resolve any issues that arose as a result,” Milito added.

But by the time of L’Occitane’s bankruptcy filing, according to the foreclosure suit, Terzi had already fallen behind on his loan, which was securitized and sold off to bondholders. A notice of default was given in July 2020. The lender sent a notice of acceleration a month later.

The lender alleges it is owed $25.4 million, an amount which includes default interest along with special servicing fees.

Since the onset of the pandemic, borrowers have faced difficulties with CMBS loans. Unlike a traditional mortgage, CMBS loans are often bundled together and sold to bondholders. When things go south, they are put into the hands of a third-party known as a special servicer. Borrowers claim to have a harder time working with a special servicer than a conventional bank.

Terzi, who began his real estate career as a commercial broker, is no stranger to legal disputes. He remains ensnared in litigation surrounding his lease with China Sonangol at 23 Wall Street, the Gilded Age office building across from the New York Stock Exchange that was originally the headquarters of JPMorgan.

A Terzi-affiliated entity said that the building’s owner, China Sonangol, sent a notice of default for unpaid rent due in June and told him to cough up the money by August. But Terzi claims China Sonangol miscalculated the rent.

A native of Gravesend, Brooklyn, Terzi founded JTRE Holdings in 2008.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cmbsforeclosurejack terzisoho

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Flood of single-asset deals propels CMBS market to 14-year high
    Flood of single-asset deals propels CMBS market to 14-year high
    Eric Adams with Soho District (Getty, iStock)
    Group sues to annul Soho rezoning, citing artist fee
    Group sues to annul Soho rezoning, citing artist fee
    142 Greene Street, 959 Sterling Place, 67 & 69 East 93rd Street (Susan Penzner Real Estate, Morris Adjmi Architects, Compass)
    Investment sales bustle in trendy Soho, Brooklyn neighborhoods
    Investment sales bustle in trendy Soho, Brooklyn neighborhoods
    Andrew Scandalios, senior managing director, new york co-office head, JLL (JLL, Google Maps)
    Gucci’s Soho location sold to offshore buyer for $130M
    Gucci’s Soho location sold to offshore buyer for $130M
    Jeff Sutton of Wharton Properties in front of 529 Broadway (Wharton Properties, LoopNet, iStock)
    Sutton’s lender selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    Sutton’s lender selling $195M loan at 529 Broadway
    Mary L. Trump's tell-all book on the Trump family. (Getty)
    Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, buys $7M Soho condo
    Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, buys $7M Soho condo
    From left: Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio and Kathy Hochul
    These were NYC’s top real estate stories of 2021
    These were NYC’s top real estate stories of 2021
    Council members Margaret Chin and Carlina Rivera (Getty, iStock)
    City Council tweaks Soho rezoning, assuring its passage
    City Council tweaks Soho rezoning, assuring its passage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.