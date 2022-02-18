Open Menu

3D home printer Icon rounds up another $185M

Fundraise is extension of $207M Series B last summer

National /
Feb.February 18, 2022 06:42 PM
By T.P. Yeatts
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

ICON CEO Jason Ballard (ICON, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Icon, an Austin-based construction startup, has raised $185 million to grow its 3D home-printing business.

The funding round, led by Tiger Global Management, is said to be an extension of the company’s $207 million Series B last summer. The additional funds bring Icon’s total equity raised to $451 million.

TechCrunch first reported the fundraise, citing an anonymous source who estimated the company’s valuation is approaching $2 billion.

Icon could not be reached immediately for comment.

Founded in 2017, Icon produced the nation’s first permitted 3D-printed home the following year. The 350-square-foot home was built in just 48 hours.

The company says its proprietary Vulcan technology can help mitigate the housing crisis by producing long-lasting homes faster, more cheaply and with less waste than traditional building methods.

Read more

In October, the company partnered with Lennar, the second-largest homebuilder in the U.S., to construct 100 homes of up to 3,000 square feet — a deal that was seen as a vote of confidence in the fledgling technology. The partnership was expected to break ground on the homes near Austin early this year.

At the time of the August funding round, Icon had delivered more than two dozen 3D-printed homes in the U.S. and Mexico for people experiencing homelessness or chronic poverty. The startup also is involved in space-based projects with NASA.

Other Icon investors include Norwest Venture Partners, 8VC, Fifth Wall, Oakhouse Partners and Moderne Ventures.

Low supply and high demand have juiced the U.S. housing market. The median sale price reached $375,000 last year — a 10 percent annual gain. Compared to pre-pandemic 2019 pricing, the figure represents a 25 percent increase.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingConstructionHousing MarketResidential Real EstateTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Existing-home sales leapt 6.7% in January
    Existing-home sales leapt 6.7% in January
    Paul McCartney in front of 1045 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Paul McCartney takes fat loss on Fifth Ave co-op
    Paul McCartney takes fat loss on Fifth Ave co-op
    (Gensler/TMRW, iStlock)
    Construction unions pressure developers of Terminal Warehouse
    Construction unions pressure developers of Terminal Warehouse
    85 Jane Street and Jon Stryker (Google Maps, Getty)
    Botched foundation costs Village megamansion project $10M: lawsuit
    Botched foundation costs Village megamansion project $10M: lawsuit
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.