Open Menu

Alaska’s biggest home heads for auction

Second Star Mansion has views of whales, wildlife, rents for up to $4,500 a night

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 19, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Second Star Mansion at 5260 Kachemak Drive, Homer, Alaska (Instant World Booking)

The nation’s biggest state claims to have the largest home – and now, all 17,000 square feet of it is up for auction.

The Second Star Mansion, a beachside lodge about 220 south of Anchorage in the town of Homer, will be auctioned at 1 p.m. EST on March 22 in Beverly Hills, according to the Larner Global Group. The gabled estate at 5260 Kachemak Drive in “the Halibut Capital of the World” rents for up to $4,500 a night.

“Zen-inspired living is at its finest in one of the world’s most majestic settings in this sophisticated and luxurious retreat that reflects the merging of inspiration and architecture,” Larner, a Re/Max Alliance team, said in a news release. “The great outdoors becomes the great indoors, which sleeps 30, as charm and romance come alive.”

The home is valued at between $8.5 million and $9.35 million, according to an estimate by a local broker hired by the Utah-based seller.

The home sits on 2.5 acres at the bottom of the Kenai Peninsula, a snow-capped glacier wilderness of black bears, moose, mountain goats and wolves. It has a private beach overlooking Kachemak Bay, home to year-round sea otters, sea lions, porpoise and orca and beluga whales, not to mention sea birds and eagles.

The eight-bedroom, 14-bath Second Star Mansion was built in 1989 and named after a reference to Neverland in Disney’s “Peter Pan.” It’s been extensively remodeled.

It has a 3,000 square-foot deck and wood-fired oven popular at the home’s many weddings. It also has two gourmet kitchens, a dining room, four fireplaces, a foosball play room and a screening room, a secret passageway to a candy shop and wood-beamed ceilings.

A spa wing includes an indoor pool, steam room, Turkish Bath, massage room and infrared sauna. A three-window conservatory has a telescope with a 270-degree view of the bay. Kids can play in a 2000 square-foot play Neverland room that comes with its own Jolly Roger pirate ship.

The nearby town of Homer, also known as the City of Peonies, has museums, art galleries, dining and annual salmon fishing tournaments, shorebird festival and peony celebration.

[Larner Global Group] – Dana Bartholomew




    Read more
    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alaskaauctionbiggest mansionHomerKachemak BayKenai PeninsulaNeverlandPeter PanSecond Star Mansion

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Et tu, Caravaggio? Roman home asking $534M gets zero bids at auction
    Et tu, Caravaggio? Roman home asking $534M gets zero bids at auction
    Et tu, Caravaggio? Roman home asking $534M gets zero bids at auction
    Sotheby’s, Realogy make winning bid for Concierge Auctions
    Sotheby’s, Realogy make winning bid for Concierge Auctions
    Sotheby’s, Realogy make winning bid for Concierge Auctions
    Click, bid, buy: Suffolk County breaks precedent with virtual auction
    Click, bid, buy: Suffolk County breaks precedent with virtual auction
    Click, bid, buy: Suffolk County breaks precedent with virtual auction
    Let it be sold: George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool heads for auction
    Let it be sold: George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool heads for auction
    Let it be sold: George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool heads for auction
    Macklowe Properties CEO Harry Macklowe and Linda Macklowe with pieces of their art collection (Sotheby's, iStock, Getty)
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Macklowe’s $600M art collection lands at Sotheby’s for auction
    Villa Guardatoia and Casa Natalino (Concierge Auctions)
    400-year-old Tuscan villa hits the auction block this month
    400-year-old Tuscan villa hits the auction block this month
    Clockwise from left: 5203-5207 Church Avenue in Brooklyn, 119-40 Metropolitan Avenue in Queens, 855 East 217th Street in the Bronx and 31-35 Steinway Street in Queens (Credit: Google Maps)
    Going once, Going twice! Rent-stabilized portfolio hits auction block
    Going once, Going twice! Rent-stabilized portfolio hits auction block
    This 17th-century villa on Lake Como is on the auction block
    This 17th-century villa on Lake Como is on the auction block
    This 17th-century villa on Lake Como is on the auction block
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.