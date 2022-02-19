Alaska’s biggest home heads for auction

The nation’s biggest state claims to have the largest home – and now, all 17,000 square feet of it is up for auction.

The Second Star Mansion, a beachside lodge about 220 south of Anchorage in the town of Homer, will be auctioned at 1 p.m. EST on March 22 in Beverly Hills, according to the Larner Global Group. The gabled estate at 5260 Kachemak Drive in “the Halibut Capital of the World” rents for up to $4,500 a night.

“Zen-inspired living is at its finest in one of the world’s most majestic settings in this sophisticated and luxurious retreat that reflects the merging of inspiration and architecture,” Larner, a Re/Max Alliance team, said in a news release. “The great outdoors becomes the great indoors, which sleeps 30, as charm and romance come alive.”

The home is valued at between $8.5 million and $9.35 million, according to an estimate by a local broker hired by the Utah-based seller.

The home sits on 2.5 acres at the bottom of the Kenai Peninsula, a snow-capped glacier wilderness of black bears, moose, mountain goats and wolves. It has a private beach overlooking Kachemak Bay, home to year-round sea otters, sea lions, porpoise and orca and beluga whales, not to mention sea birds and eagles.

The eight-bedroom, 14-bath Second Star Mansion was built in 1989 and named after a reference to Neverland in Disney’s “Peter Pan.” It’s been extensively remodeled.

It has a 3,000 square-foot deck and wood-fired oven popular at the home’s many weddings. It also has two gourmet kitchens, a dining room, four fireplaces, a foosball play room and a screening room, a secret passageway to a candy shop and wood-beamed ceilings.

A spa wing includes an indoor pool, steam room, Turkish Bath, massage room and infrared sauna. A three-window conservatory has a telescope with a 270-degree view of the bay. Kids can play in a 2000 square-foot play Neverland room that comes with its own Jolly Roger pirate ship.

The nearby town of Homer, also known as the City of Peonies, has museums, art galleries, dining and annual salmon fishing tournaments, shorebird festival and peony celebration.

[Larner Global Group] – Dana Bartholomew