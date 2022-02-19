An upstate New York glampsite with nine luxurious tent cabins and its own waterfalls and swimming holes had its price chopped by more than a third.

The 23-acre Catskills retreat at 420 West Fulton Road in West Fulton with an A-frame house, a restaurant and boutique shop is now asking $665,000, down from $1 million two years ago, according to realtor.com.

“It’s like a hotel in the woods,” said Kat Schaufelberger, who opened Camp Here Here in 2018 with her then-husband, actor Zak Orth. “It gives people a chance to have a break.”

The couple purchased the land for $100,000, but Schaufelberger is now selling the property after their divorce, according to the website.

The camping getaway is three hours north of New York City in a hidden forest alongside Pantherkill Creek in the Catskill Mountains, about an hour west of Albany. Fully furnished, it’s being marketed by Sherret Chase of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

Each cottage is furnished with a double bed, tea kettle on a wood stove and rustic furniture — not to mention electricity and Wi-Fi. An open-air dining hall and bar known as the “Mess” can dish out gourmet food from a double-hearth fireplace, while a bathhouse has private facilities and cedar-lined rainfall showers.

Owners can stay in the three-season A-frame cabin, built in the 1970s. The art and antiques, however, don’t come with the deal.

“There’s a library in there, with a record collection, and a full bath,” Schaufelberger said. “It needs to be kept heated and the driveway maintained (in winter).”

Besides guests from the city, the camp has also hosted visitors from Boston, Toronto and Montreal. The season starts in May and ends in October.

All the new owner has to do is cook the meals, change the sheets and sweep the cabins, Chase said.

“I wouldn’t want it torn apart,” said Schaufelberger. “It’s in a real sanctuary state — quiet and lots of birds chirping. It was meant to be a family business. It’s a lot for one human to run, even though there’s a community behind it.”

