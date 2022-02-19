Pole Vault: Stately Georgia home has strip-club-esque basement

This house is clearly for singles!

A stately Georgia home on a wooded piece of property is hiding a secret in its basement: A potentially profitable rumpus room complete with a sound system and stripper pole.

According to the New York Post, from the outside, the home, about a half-hour from Atlanta in Marietta, looks like a typical suburban red-shuttered dream house. And the top two floors have all the modern luxuries a nuclear family could ever want.

But below the surface, things start to get stripped down.

The black-tiled and walled, amply mirrored de-basement features spinning, colored lights, giant stand-alone speakers with others attached to a lowered ceiling, strobe lights and the pièce de ré·sis·tance: a pole commonly used in nightclubs to help scantily clad dancers get their groove on.

Advertised as a “media room,” it shares the basement space with a two-car garage that could possibly be used for valet parking.

Listed at $335,000, the three-bedroom, three-bath home, also has an oversized whirlpool tub, a big deck, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a large bath with double vanities. On the main level, there’s a combined kitchen and dining room, laundry room, living room, and a work-from-home office. There’s even a basketball hoop in the driveway.

Built in 1987, the home has been listed been on the real-estate website Zillow for nine days and has already been viewed nearly 14,000 times, thanks mostly to its heralding on the Twitter account “Zillow Gone Wild,” where commentators have given it the usual internet love.

“Siri, what does seedy look like,” said one.

“Business in the front, party in the back,” said another.

Coincidentally, Marietta is also the birthplace Chris and Rich Robinson, the founding members of the rock band The Black Crowes, whose 1990 debut album “Shake Your Money Maker” has sold more than five million copies worldwide.

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli