Open Menu

East Hampton Airport’s controversial closure delayed after FAA talks

Wainscott facility undergoing transition to private use

Tri-State /
Feb.February 22, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

East Hampton Airport (iStock, East Hampton Alliance)

Winners of the great East Hampton Airport debate will have to wait a little longer to enjoy their victory.

East Hampton Town officials announced the temporary closure of the airport in Wainscott would be delayed and shortened after a meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration, Newsday reported. The temporary closure was initially set to begin on Feb. 28 and last four days.

Under the new agreement, the temporary closure of the airport will begin at 11:59 a.m. on May 17, according to Newsday, before it’s reopened at 9 a.m. two days later.

“The town continues to work cooperatively with the FAA to ensure that the new private-use airport opens with all safety and as many operational capabilities as possible,” said Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. “The town appreciates the FAA’s dedication to addressing novel issues raised by the town’s unique situation in a timely and careful manner.”

The closure is part of the town’s effort to transition the airport from its public status to a private facility, allowing the local area to gain control of operations and noise. A public hearing regarding the framework for the facility is scheduled for next month.

Read more

Among the legal challenges against the town over the airport’s closure are three lawsuits served this week, one from air transportation platform Blade, Newsday reported.

The airport has been at the center of a longstanding fight due to noise from choppers and jets owned by the uber-wealthy. Last month, it was announced the airport would transition to private use, requiring pilots to get advanced permission before they could land. Noise from aircraft harms property values and quality of life, according to those affected by it.

The terminal and runways, which were previously overseen by the FAA, reverted to town control in September. It was previously reported the goal was to have the prior-permission policy in place by the summer.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentEast Hamptonlong islandThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gutter ball: Locals aim to strike project at bowling alley site
    Gutter ball: Locals aim to strike project at bowling alley site
    Gutter ball: Locals aim to strike project at bowling alley site
    467 Main Street in Hackensack (Google Maps, iStock / Photo illustration by Priyanka Modi)
    In Hackensack development boom, resi project to displace local stores
    In Hackensack development boom, resi project to displace local stores
    Rechler Equity' Mitchell Rechler with Business District(Rechler Equity, Hampton Business District)
    Biz campus gets handcuffs but also tax breaks
    Biz campus gets handcuffs but also tax breaks
    Sean Ludwick with Hudson Rise at 470 11th Avenue (LinkedIn, iStock, Google Maps)
    Sean Ludwick free after 5 years in prison for fatal DWI crash
    Sean Ludwick free after 5 years in prison for fatal DWI crash
    2-24 26th Avenue in Queens (Google Maps)
    Developer planning 137-unit mixed-use building for empty Astoria lot
    Developer planning 137-unit mixed-use building for empty Astoria lot
    From left: 1000 Saddle Rock Road in Holbrook, Long Island / 100 Saddle Cove Road in Bohemia, Long Island (LoopNet, iStock)
    Long Island’s largest rental housing owner strikes again
    Long Island’s largest rental housing owner strikes again
    R&B Realty Group's Aron Rosenberg (R&B Realty Group, Rudder Property Group)
    Midtown building to pivot with office condo conversion
    Midtown building to pivot with office condo conversion
    124 South Middle Neck Road in Great Neck LI (Google Maps, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Nimbys-cum-preservationists crush Long Island apartment project
    Nimbys-cum-preservationists crush Long Island apartment project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.