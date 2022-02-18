Open Menu

Golf and resi resort pitched for Hamptons seeks green light

Discovery Land Company project calls for 118 housing units

Tri-State /
Feb.February 22, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Mike Meldman, founder, Discovery Land Company (Discovery Land Company, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Developers are taking another swing at building a golf resort in the Hamptons.

The project, once known as The Hills but now saddled with the name Lewis Road Residential Planned Development District, is back in front of the Southampton Town Planning Board, 27East reported.

The East Quogue project, from the Discovery Land Company, has been in the works for nearly a decade. Plans to develop the land date back even further.

Last year, the controversial golf course and residential project was approved by the Central Pine Barrens Commission, a key milestone. At the time, the developers planned for 118 homes, an 18-hole private golf course and other recreational facilities on 35 percent of the 588-acre site; the rest would remain open space.

This year’s application has some changes and clarifies the home count, which remains at 118. According to 27East, they include eight clubhouse units, 15 village cottages, 53 village lots, 16 village estates, 26 woodland estates and 12 workforce housing units.

Open space would make up 73 percent of the project and is located in the Central Pine Barrens Overlay District and an aquifer protection area. Other features include a recreational complex, fitness center, community pool and clubhouse, all reserved for residents.

Resistance to the project remains. Last week, a resolution from the planning board deemed the latest application “not in compliance with the conditions of the preliminary approval.” Planners created a checklist for the developers, which could result in a work session in the coming weeks.

The Lewis Road Residential Planned Development is located near Spinney Road, running north to and past Sunrise Highway.

[27East] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Developmenteast quogueSouthamptonThe Hamptons

