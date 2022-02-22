The contracts keep coming at 30 Front Street.

An apartment at Fortis Property Group’s ambitious condo project in Dumbo has once again topped the weekly list of priciest Brooklyn homes to go into contract. Unit 23A had a last asking price of $7.5 million. In the first week of February, two of the priciest contracts signed in the borough were at the development, which was completed last year.

The latest unit to find a buyer spans 3,073 square feet with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It features a 382-square-foot, river-facing terrace, a formal foyer and gallery with a wet bar, a custom-designed kitchen with high-end appliances and stone slab island, a primary suite with an en-suite, windowed, stone-lined bathroom, and a laundry room.

The building’s amenities include a fitness center, a bowling alley and indoor and outdoor pools.

The second most expensive Brooklyn home to enter into contract was Unit 1205 at 58 Saint Marks Place in Boerum Hill, which was asking $5 million. The apartment has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 2,895 square feet. It features 10-foot ceilings, 1,161 square feet of private outdoor space including a rooftop terrace, sound-canceling insulation in case your neighbor’s kid takes up the drums and a custom kitchen with glass cabinets.

The building, finished in 2020, has a full-time attended lobby, a live-in resident manager, on-site parking and storage. It is just west of Fourth Avenue.

Overall, 25 contracts were signed last week for Brooklyn properties priced at $2 million and above, including 18 condos and seven houses, according to a report by Compass.

The asking prices totaled $72.6 million and had a median of $2.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,528 and the units spent an average of 106 days on the market, which is not much for high-end property.