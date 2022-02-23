Open Menu

Tenants ink leases for 320K at 320 Park

Mutual of America, Pzena signed after Munich Re joined office building JV

New York /
Feb.February 23, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Richard Pzena, chairman, Pzena Investment Management; John Greed, chairman, president and CEO, Mutual of America (Pzena Investment Management, Mutual of America, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Mutual of America Financial Group is making moves at its 320 Park Avenue, including becoming a rent-paying tenant at the office building.

The firm signed an official lease for the 252,000 square feet it already occupied at the Midtown office building, the New York Post reported. Terms of the long-term lease were not reported, but asking rents in the building range from $95 to $150 per square foot.

Signing an official lease at its own building came about after the company brought in a joint venture partner to co-own the 766,000-square-foot property. The Post reported Munich Re came in as a 25 percent partner in December.

The building’s longtime owner had company on the lease front. Investment management firm Pzena, which was already a tenant at 320 Park Avenue, doubled its space to almost 80,000 square feet, according to the Post. The building has a vacancy rate of four percent.

JLL’s Frank Doyle and David Kleiner represented both sides for the Mutual of America lease. They represented the firm in the Pzena lease as well, while Savills’ Ken Ruderman and Brad Wolk represented Pzena.

Read more

Mutual of America recently completed a $35 to $40 million capital improvements project at the building, including a lobby upgrade and adding a fitness center. The 16th floor was also converted into a tenants’ amenity space with a conference center, food and beverage facilities and an outdoor terrace.

In 2020, financial services firm Raymond James signed up for 160,000 square feet at 320 Park Avenue. The deal was one of New York City’s largest in the early months of the pandemic, coming shortly after TikTok leased 232,000 square feet at the Durst Organization’s One Five One in May 2020.

Manhattan’s office market hit a vacancy rate of 17.3 percent at the end of 2021, up by one-fifth from 2020. But leasing activity accelerated during the year, rising 60 percent in the third quarter and finishing the year at more than twice the pace of 2020’s fourth quarter.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateMidtownOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CoStar Group's Andy Florance (iStock)
    CoStar shares tank on weak 2022 outlook, increased resi investment
    CoStar shares tank on weak 2022 outlook, increased resi investment
    From left: Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer, Alphabet; Mark Zuckerberg, founder, Meta; 550 Washington Street (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Big Tech holds firm bet on the future of offices
    Big Tech holds firm bet on the future of offices
    Chic Fil A Andrew Truett Cathy with 3859 Hempstead Turnpike (Chic Fil A, Google Maps, iStock)
    Chick-fil-A spreading its wings across Queens, Long Island
    Chick-fil-A spreading its wings across Queens, Long Island
    Patrick Nelson of Nelson Student Housing Partners and Fortress Co-CEO Peter Briger with 1051 14th St, Denver, CO (LinkedIn, Auraria Student Lofts)
    Fortress takes aim at troubled student housing firm
    Fortress takes aim at troubled student housing firm
    (Google Maps, iStock, Gantry Point)
    Sotheby’s auction house buys LIC’s Gantry Point for $82M
    Sotheby’s auction house buys LIC’s Gantry Point for $82M
    (iStock)
    Medical tenants are just what the retail doctor ordered
    Medical tenants are just what the retail doctor ordered
    Gale Brewer, New York City council member (Getty Images, iStock)
    Leasing frenzy of rapid-delivery apps slows down fast
    Leasing frenzy of rapid-delivery apps slows down fast
    Judge Michael Garcia and owner of 78 Reade Street, Albert Laboz (Getty Images, iStock, Apartments.com, Studio scrivo Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    High court delivers big win to loft landlords
    High court delivers big win to loft landlords
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.