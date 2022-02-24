Open Menu

Co-op residents facing eviction as private equity owner looks to sell

Glacier Equities’ redevelopment sparks latest push for “good cause” bills

New York /
Feb.February 24, 2022 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Myles Horn, managing partner, Glacier Equities, in front of 2420 Morris Avenue in the Bronx (Glacier Equities, LoopNet)

Hundreds of residents are in danger of losing their homes as a private equity firm looks to sell their units in the co-op buildings it acquired last year.

Glacier Equities is giving residents of the portfolio the option to buy their apartments or leave the buildings, The City reported. The owner is within its legal right to do so, as the deregulated apartments were converted in the 1980s and aren’t protected under rent reforms passed in 2019.

Myles Horn’s Glacier in 2020 acquired 255 apartments for $23 million by purchasing unsold shares across nine co-op buildings in the Bronx and Manhattan.

At the time, Glacier said it planned on renovating and selling the apartments, many of which house low-income residents. The firm recently resold one of the buildings to Denali Management, according to The City.

A spokesperson for the firm said the company is “directly communicating and in active discussions with us about relocation or purchasing.” However, according to The City, there are open eviction proceedings against at least 28 of the tenants.

Some received 90-day eviction notices quickly after the portfolio sale. One received a notice six months after the purchase and residents at a building on Perry Avenue received 90-day notices one month after the sale, right before Christmas.

Read more

The situation echoes last year’s faceoff between private equity and tenants at 70 Prospect Park West in Park Slope, although that building is not a co-op so there is no purchase option for tenants.

Real estate investment and development firm Greenbrook Partners bought the 30-unit building for $15 million before issuing 90-day notices for tenants to vacate. Those tenants began working with City Council member Brad Lander on options ranging from legal action to a campaign to get investors in the firm to pull funding.

After tenants, politicians, housing advocates and even an industry landlord group criticized Greenbrook’s tactics, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer joined New York lawmakers at an October rally, where some activists deemed the situation evidence of the need for a good cause eviction law.

Glacier’s warnings to tenants have renewed calls for “good cause” eviction protections, designed to give tenants the right to a lease renewal and capped rent increases.

“We would like to see good cause pass so that they can’t just decide to evict them because they want to sell these apartments,” said Jessica Bellinder, supervising attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Bronx office.

Local Council member Pierina Sánchez has accused the firm of “preying on disinvested neighborhoods,” although Glacier says its plan to upgrade the building is an investment in the area. A spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James expressed concern for the tenants on her behalf, encouraging the developer to find a resolution to the displacements.

[The City] — Holden Walter-Warner




