The Hamptons’ first-ever passive house has been sold.

The home at 7 Candace Drive in East Quogue was designed for maximum energy efficiency and sustainability. The newly built property was last listed for $4 million but sold in an off-market deal.

Matt Brietenbach and Dominic Couzens of Compass handled the sale.

A passive house is essentially a zero-draft structure that uses high-tech systems to heat, cool and circulate air. The energy-efficient features of 7 Candace Drive include 360-degree poly-iso insulation, energy recovery ventilation and a solar power supplementation system.

The 7,000-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It is surrounded by 86 acres of preserve and features 3,000 square feet of stone patios, an infinity edge saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Property records for the sale have not yet been made public.

Passive house (or “passivhaus”) standards were developed in Germany. The specifications require buildings to use very low levels of energy, usually through the use of insulation and systems that heat and cool the home more efficiently.

The home is the first of its kind in the Hamptons, but New York City has a handful of both commercial and residential passive house developments.

The city’s first passive house was constructed in Park Slope in 2012, four years before the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island welcomed a 26-story energy-efficient building. An office building in Long Island City is expected to be the largest structure of its kind built to passive house standards when it’s completed.

Hamptons listings have flown off the market in recent months as demand remains strong and inventory deteriorates. New listings in the area are down 44 percent and new signed contracts have fallen 24 percent year over year, according to a report by Douglas Elliman.