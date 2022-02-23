Open Menu

First Hamptons passive house sells in off-market deal

7,000-sf home had a last asking price of $4M

Tri-State /
Feb.February 24, 2022 04:21 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

7 Candace Drive in East Quogue (Compass)

The Hamptons’ first-ever passive house has been sold.

The home at 7 Candace Drive in East Quogue was designed for maximum energy efficiency and sustainability. The newly built property was last listed for $4 million but sold in an off-market deal.

Matt Brietenbach and Dominic Couzens of Compass handled the sale.

A passive house is essentially a zero-draft structure that uses high-tech systems to heat, cool and circulate air. The energy-efficient features of 7 Candace Drive include 360-degree poly-iso insulation, energy recovery ventilation and a solar power supplementation system.

The 7,000-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It is surrounded by 86 acres of preserve and features 3,000 square feet of stone patios, an infinity edge saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Property records for the sale have not yet been made public.

Passive house (or “passivhaus”) standards were developed in Germany. The specifications require buildings to use very low levels of energy, usually through the use of insulation and systems that heat and cool the home more efficiently.

Read more

The home is the first of its kind in the Hamptons, but New York City has a handful of both commercial and residential passive house developments.

The city’s first passive house was constructed in Park Slope in 2012, four years before the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island welcomed a 26-story energy-efficient building. An office building in Long Island City is expected to be the largest structure of its kind built to passive house standards when it’s completed.

Hamptons listings have flown off the market in recent months as demand remains strong and inventory deteriorates. New listings in the area are down 44 percent and new signed contracts have fallen 24 percent year over year, according to a report by Douglas Elliman.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    east quogueResidential Real EstateThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Myles Horn, managing partner, Glacier Equities, in front of 2420 Morris Avenue in the Bronx (Glacier Equities, LoopNet)
    Co-op residents facing eviction as private equity owner looks to sell
    Co-op residents facing eviction as private equity owner looks to sell
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Bidding wars hit record high in January
    Bidding wars hit record high in January
    Blade founder and CEO Robert Wiesenthal and SweetGreen co-founder and CEO Nicolas Jammet with 551 West 21st Street and 374 Broome Street (LinkedIn, Wikipedia, Corcoran, Elliman)
    Blade, SweetGreen execs close big condo deals
    Blade, SweetGreen execs close big condo deals
    Attorney General Letitia James and 1214 Dean Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    “Eco-yogi slumlords” surrender $2M house in settlement with city
    “Eco-yogi slumlords” surrender $2M house in settlement with city
    CoStar Group's Andy Florance (iStock)
    CoStar shares tank on weak 2022 outlook, increased resi investment
    CoStar shares tank on weak 2022 outlook, increased resi investment
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct,” looks at the prefab trend
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct,” looks at the prefab trend
    Now streaming: TRD’s podcast, “Deconstruct,” looks at the prefab trend
    (iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Mortgage applications at lowest level in more than 2 years
    Mortgage applications at lowest level in more than 2 years
    30 Front Street (Douglas Elliman, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Fortis apartment asking $7.5M leads Brooklyn deals
    Fortis apartment asking $7.5M leads Brooklyn deals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.