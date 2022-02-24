Open Menu

Homes facing foreclosure up 31% after Covid relief ends

One-year increase stems from moratorium expiring last summer

National /
Feb.February 24, 2022 03:53 PM
By Harrison Connery | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

The number of properties in pre-foreclosure increased for the second straight quarter since a nationwide foreclosure moratorium was lifted at the end of July and is up 31 percent in a year.

Nearly 230,000 homes across the country are in the process of foreclosure, up 31 percent from the first quarter of 2021 and up 3 percent from last quarter, according to a report by property database Attom.

Of those, a small fraction, just over 7,000, are zombie properties, meaning they are also abandoned. That number might rise slightly as lenders pursue the 1.5 million to 2 million homeowners who were in forbearance when the moratorium ended, but thanks to rising home prices, experts say the increase won’t be significant, at least for now.

“The problem of empty properties in foreclosure and the blight they can cause still remains off the table almost everywhere in the country,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom. “But the rosy picture is again in danger.”

Read more

The consolation for homeowners struggling to make payments is that their property values have risen, leaving few underwater on their mortgages. Low interest rates and tight supply have pushed up home prices in much of the country by more than 10 percent over the past year. That should keep homeowners from walking away from their properties, according to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of RealtyTrac, an Attom company.

“Zombie status is most likely during a long, protracted foreclosure process, but with $23 trillion in homeowner equity, and demand outstripping supply, most distressed borrowers should be able to sell their home at a profit before the process drags on,” Sharga said.

States in the Northeast and the Midwest have the highest counts of zombie properties.

“If we do see a jump in the number of zombie properties, it will likely happen in states like New York, Illinois, and Florida,” Sharga noted. “Judicial foreclosures in these states often get delayed by court backlogs, and the foreclosure process has sometimes dragged on for over 1,000 days.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    National

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Nationwide housing inventory plunges to historic low
    Nationwide housing inventory plunges to historic low
    Inventory is lighting a fire under rents (Getty)
    Eviction bans squeezed supply, bringing rents to boil: report
    Eviction bans squeezed supply, bringing rents to boil: report
    When rent payments began to normalize that summer, cash balances for landlords rose. (iStock)
    Cash balances for landlords rose in pandemic’s early days
    Cash balances for landlords rose in pandemic’s early days
    (iStock, Getty)
    Rent control rocks Midwest landlords. Is New York state next?
    Rent control rocks Midwest landlords. Is New York state next?
    US industrial market hit records across several metrics in Q3
    US industrial market hit records across several metrics in Q3
    US industrial market hit records across several metrics in Q3
    A recent report by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies shows mom-and-pop landlords were hit harder than big firms by rental delinquencies. (iStock)
    Mom-and-pop landlords, Black tenants hit harder by pandemic: report
    Mom-and-pop landlords, Black tenants hit harder by pandemic: report
    RSA president Joe Strasburg, President Joe Biden and NAA President Bob Pinnegar (Getty, NAA)
    Biden to approve new, targeted eviction ban as landlords plead for rent relief
    Biden to approve new, targeted eviction ban as landlords plead for rent relief
    Seven states will lift their eviction bans next month, and the cases to follow will offer a glimpse of the onslaught to come. (iStock)
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    Landlords in peril, tenants in distress: Expiring eviction bans foreshadow national reckoning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.