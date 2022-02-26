Flurry of activity at One World Trade, including new space for Templafy

It’s high times again at One World Trade Center.

The Commercial Observer is reporting that three tenants have inked new deals at the western hemisphere’s tallest building, filling an additional 73,000 square feet of space and bringing the Downtown building’s occupancy rate up to 92 percent.

Business software company Templafy, Advertising platform LiveIntent and investment management firm Jordan Park are moving into or up in the 104-story skyscraper, according to the report, which houses nearly three million square feet of office space.

Grabbing the most space is Templafy, which had already been subleasing space in the building, which agreed to a three-year deal for more than 44,000 square feet of space on the 59th floor. The publication reported the asking price was $72 a square foot, according to The Durst Organization’s Karen Rose, who represented the landlord along with Eric Engelhardt. The space the company is moving into, previously occupied by High 5 Games, is fully furnished and move-in ready.

Jordan Park, meanwhile, is tripling its footprint in the building to 16,000 square feet with a move from the 71st to 86th floor on a seven-year lease for which the asking rent was $80 a square foot. That space, having never been rented before, is being built out by Durst for Jordan Park.

New tenant LiveIntent signed on for nearly 12,700 square feet on the 45th floor, a plug-and-play space it agreed to lease for three and a half years. Asking rent on the fully furnished office was $69 a square foot, according to the report. That space had previously been rented by software developer Hyperscience, which moved up to a 34,000-square-foot space on the 89th floor last June.

Smaller deals at the building recently closed by Durst and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey include CapitalRx agreeing to take 9,425 square feet, Guarantr grabbing 6,475 square feet, Epoch Capital US acquiring 4,963 square feet and Ponto Software landing 2,747 square feet, according to the report.

The flurry of activity at One World Trade comes in the wake of Durst’s rent dispute settlement with the building’s first big tenant, Condé Nast. The pandemic-plagued magazine publisher had withheld $2.4 million in rent back in January of 2021 and put a portion of its space on the sublease market. The company eventually paid the $2.4 million, according to the report.

