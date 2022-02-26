Call it a shack with a view.

A newly built bamboo home on the island of Hawaii that overlooks the ocean and mountains is for sale. It’s asking $159,000, down from its initial price of $165,000 three weeks ago and a lot more affordable than the state’s $1 million average.

The two-story island home at 94-6351 Pele St. in Naalehu has a fully enclosed 100-square-foot bedroom, with windows, downstairs. Upstairs is a 100-square-foot lanai, or open-air porch, topped by a corrugated metal roof.

The kitchen, bathroom and stairs to the second level are all outdoors. The bathroom, while breezy, is hidden by bamboo walls. It’s on a quarter acre in the Green Sands Community, surrounded by tropical fruit trees, including papayas, bananas, avocado and aloe. It’s in the middle of the Ka’ū Forest Reserve and a five-minute drive to the beach, or a half-hour to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

“It’s a super unique property located near the quaint town,” eXp Realty’s Ivory Kalber, who has the listing, told the New York Post. “Would be perfect for any buyer looking to live off the grid. Maybe someone looking for a change wants to live closely with the land and enjoy beautiful views.”

Kalber helped the owner buy the land about a year ago. He built the home from scratch and now wants to sell it as he moves to Portugal.

The eco-friendly digs has solar panels, batteries, a wind turbine and a water catchment system to catch rainwater. A photo-voltaic system comes with six panels and six new batteries. The listing says the “seller has had no issues powering the lights, radio, refrigerator, water pump.”

The entire place comes turn-key, the listing states. Improvements are un-permitted, but the home “is well-planned and thought-out and tastefully built with solid construction.

“So tasteful, modern and cool, get ready to fall in love! Oh and the sunrises and sunsets? Just divine! The ocean and mountain views are stunning from this property.”

[NYP] – Dana Bartholomew