A three-story house on a secluded island for sale in Minnesota comes with its own hovercraft.

The 9,400 square-foot home on a 2.3-acre island on Bald Eagle Lake in White Bear Township lies a half mile offshore, according to Realtor.com. It’s asking $6.6 million.

“In the winter, you would drive across,” says the owner, Nathan Landucci. “In the summer, you would boat across. In the transition time, we have a Hovercraft that comes with the house and it hovers over water, ice, snow, anything.”

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath house, built in 1985, has been newly renovated in white with black trim and comes fully furnished.

Located about 10 miles north of the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Minnesota mansion is among “the most sought-after Trophy properties in the Twin Cities,” according to the listing.

Amenities include all-new mechanicals. Inside, a chef’s kitchen has a large island flanked by Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. There’s also a game room, bar, movie theater, bar and a built-in racquetball court, all wrapped in an integrated wi-fi network and audio system.

The island is equipped with its own well and septic system and is on the city electricity grid.

Then there are the bonus garages: a six-car garage on the island and two-car one on the mainland. The property also has a new dock.

“It’s not really a big deal to go back and forth,” Landucci said. “It takes a few extra minutes to get to and from, whether it’s a boat ride, car ride, or hovercraft. You add an extra three to five minutes to your trip, and that’s it.”

