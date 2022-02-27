Open Menu

Tishman Speyer to lead transformation of 178-acre Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 27, 2022 11:50 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and an aerial view of Hazelwood Green (Getty, E3 Aerial)

Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and an aerial view of Hazelwood Green (Getty, E3 Aerial)

It’s a new deal for Appalachia.

Trib Live is reporting Tishman Speyer has been named as the developer of 178 acres of land on the site of a former Pittsburgh steel mill, where it is partnering with numerous non-profit foundations to build a brand-new neighborhood in the Steel City.

Plans for the Hazelwood Coke Works — the last steel mill to operate in Pittsburgh, which closed in 1998 — have been on the table for years, and now the developers of Rockefeller Center in Manhattan are set to transform it into a mixed-use neighborhood featuring a combination of affordable and market-rate housing units, offices and tech spaces, parks and other open spaces, and retail shops and restaurants.

The company was tabbed by property owner Almono, a consortium of non-profit organizations including the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the Heinz Endowments, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, to build out what is called Hazelwood Green on banks of the Momongahela River.

Tishman Speyer has also agreed to work with Carnegie Mellon University on its Robotics Innovation Center on the site, assisting on the siting, design, construction and programming of its facility that is slated to open in 2024.

“Pittsburgh has long been a global model for urban reinvention, thanks in large part to the support of its bedrock local institutions, including Mellon, Heinz, and Benedum,” said Tishman Speyer President and CEO Rob Speyer. “We look forward to delivering on a shared vision for Hazelwood Green as a sustainable, equitable hub of innovation, discovery and community.”

According to the report, the plan includes about 98 acres of developed land and 30 acres of urban open space an will feature 3,500 residential units. Office planned to be used by businesses focusing on tech and advanced manufacturing could provide more than 11,000 jobs on the site.

The development is already the home of the Manufacturing Futures Institute at Mill 19, a developer of automated manufacturing technology that was heralded by President Joe Biden earlier this year while he was promoting his infrastructure bill.

[Trib Live] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatePittsburghResidential Real Estatetishman speyer

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    12 E. 63rd Street (Google)
    What a Deal! Limestone mansion on UES sells for discounted $56M
    What a Deal! Limestone mansion on UES sells for discounted $56M
    The Russian-owned Killenworth mansion in Glen Cove, Long Island. (Getty)
    Pols: Russian-owned Killenworth on Long Island should be shuttered
    Pols: Russian-owned Killenworth on Long Island should be shuttered
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    New York skyline (credit: Getty)
    Manhattan Borough President: Seize Russian oligarchs’ NY assets now
    Manhattan Borough President: Seize Russian oligarchs’ NY assets now
    Vladimir Putin (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Ukraine invasion sends shock waves to Miami, NY real estate
    Ukraine invasion sends shock waves to Miami, NY real estate
    Templafy's Jesper Theill Eriksen (Templafy, iStock)
    Flurry of activity at One World Trade, including new space for Templafy
    Flurry of activity at One World Trade, including new space for Templafy
    Scott Dennis, CEO of Invesco Real Estate and Cortlandt Crossing shopping center in Mohegan Lake (Invesco, Katz & Associates)
    Invesco corrals Cortlandt Crossing for $65M
    Invesco corrals Cortlandt Crossing for $65M
    Paramount investor cast all-cash bid for REIT
    Paramount investor cast all-cash bid for REIT
    Paramount investor cast all-cash bid for REIT
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.