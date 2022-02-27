It took six years on the market and a number of price cuts, but a six-floor limestone mansion on the Upper East Side has sold for $56 million.

The New York Times is reporting that the home, with a trove of amenities including a fitness center with pool, gym and massage room in the basement, was purchased by an anonymous buyer — and was the most expensive buy in the city during the month of February.

The report says the 25-foot, 13,000-square-foot home at 12 East 63rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, has been extensive renovation since it was bought by Greenwood Properties back in 2010 for nearly $20 million. The initial asking price when the home was first listed in 2015 was $77 million.

It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three powder rooms, a media room, library, breakfast room, staff quarters on the first level, and a three-story glass atrium.

The entire top floor of the building is home to the primary bedroom suite, which includes a marble bathroom, fireplace, a dressing room and one of four private terraces in the home. The rooftop space above affords those dining of lounging there views of Midtown Manhattan and Central Park.

The basement fitness center, described as “resort caliber,” includes a 20-foot-lap pool and a steam room, according to the times, and the building also features a wet bar and entertainment area, according to the report.

The home also has marble floors with radiant heat throughout (with some parquet floors good measure), a Crestron temperature and humidification control system, a security system that includes keyless entry and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized work island.

The sellers were represented by Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group and the LLC which bought the property was brought to the table by Matthew Lesser of Leslie J. Garfield.

[NY Times] — Vince DiMiceli