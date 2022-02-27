Open Menu

What a Deal! Limestone mansion on UES sells for discounted $56M

Seven bedroom, six bath home was originally listed for $77 million in 2015

New York Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 27, 2022 12:49 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

12 E. 63rd Street (Google)

It took six years on the market and a number of price cuts, but a six-floor limestone mansion on the Upper East Side has sold for $56 million.

The New York Times is reporting that the home, with a trove of amenities including a fitness center with pool, gym and massage room in the basement, was purchased by an anonymous buyer — and was the most expensive buy in the city during the month of February.

The report says the 25-foot, 13,000-square-foot home at 12 East 63rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, has been extensive renovation since it was bought by Greenwood Properties back in 2010 for nearly $20 million. The initial asking price when the home was first listed in 2015 was $77 million.

It features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three powder rooms, a media room, library, breakfast room, staff quarters on the first level, and a three-story glass atrium.

The entire top floor of the building is home to the primary bedroom suite, which includes a marble bathroom, fireplace, a dressing room and one of four private terraces in the home. The rooftop space above affords those dining of lounging there views of Midtown Manhattan and Central Park.

The basement fitness center, described as “resort caliber,” includes a 20-foot-lap pool and a steam room, according to the times, and the building also features a wet bar and entertainment area, according to the report.

The home also has marble floors with radiant heat throughout (with some parquet floors good measure), a Crestron temperature and humidification control system, a security system that includes keyless entry and a chef’s kitchen with an oversized work island.

The sellers were represented by Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group and the LLC which bought the property was brought to the table by Matthew Lesser of Leslie J. Garfield.

[NY Times] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Million Dollar Listing New YorkResidential Real Estateupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer and an aerial view of Hazelwood Green (Getty, E3 Aerial)
    Tishman Speyer to lead transformation of 178-acre Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh
    Tishman Speyer to lead transformation of 178-acre Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh
    The Russian-owned Killenworth mansion in Glen Cove, Long Island. (Getty)
    Pols: Russian-owned Killenworth on Long Island should be shuttered
    Pols: Russian-owned Killenworth on Long Island should be shuttered
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    Beavers, home maintenance bedevil ex-New Yorkers upstate
    New York skyline (credit: Getty)
    Manhattan Borough President: Seize Russian oligarchs’ NY assets now
    Manhattan Borough President: Seize Russian oligarchs’ NY assets now
    Vladimir Putin (Getty/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Ukraine invasion sends shock waves to Miami, NY real estate
    Ukraine invasion sends shock waves to Miami, NY real estate
    Jon Bon Jovi with 155 West 11th Street (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)
    Jon Bon Jovi finds buyer for Greenwich Village condo
    Jon Bon Jovi finds buyer for Greenwich Village condo
    Opendoor's Eric Wu (Getty Images, iStock)
    Opendoor stock plunges as losses soar along with revenue
    Opendoor stock plunges as losses soar along with revenue
    Louis Buckworth (Casa Blanca, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Brokerage startup Casa Blanca lures Louis Buckworth from Zeckendorf
    Brokerage startup Casa Blanca lures Louis Buckworth from Zeckendorf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.