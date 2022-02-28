A 19th-Century mansion in Park Slope led the deals signed last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market.

The home last asking $12.25 million beat out yet another sale at Fortis Property Group’s condo project at 30 Front Street, according to Compass’ weekly report on deals in the borough closing for $2 million or more. The Dumbo development topped the luxury home sales list twice in February.

The stately townhouse at 17 Prospect Park W. has seven bedrooms and a corner living room overlooking Prospect Park. The home includes five working gas fireplaces, high coffered ceilings and a dumbwaiter that travels from the fourth floor to the garden level. Additionally, a 600-bottle wine cellar is housed under the stoop.

The 25-foot wide townhouse was built by architect Montrose W. Morris in 1899.

Unit 24A at 30 Front Street was the borough’s second priciest contract last week.

The unit stood out from recent deals in the sail-shaped luxury condo tower by asking under $7 million. The $6.99 million asking price is roughly half as much as Unit 29A’s asking price of $12.9 million and less than Unit 27A’s $7.75 million.

Built last year, the condo spans 2,849 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. It has a private 404-square-foot terrace with views of the Brooklyn Bridge. The 33-story building has a slew of amenities including a bowling alley, a large indoor pool and a fitness center.

The number of deals closed between Feb. 21 and 27 ticked down from the week before, decreasing to 21 from 25. The average price per square foot also dropped to $1,460 from $1,528. Condo sales continued to outnumber house sales 13 to eight and asking prices totaled $74.4 million.