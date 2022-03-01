Open Menu

Douglas Elliman reports gains in first earnings as public company

Brokerage’s net income was up 44% year-over-year, but down slightly from the third quarter

New York /
Mar.March 01, 2022 07:08 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman (iStock, Douglas Elliman)

Douglas Elliman (iStock, Douglas Elliman)

Douglas Elliman had reason to celebrate on its first earnings call since going public last year.

On Tuesday, the brokerage reported consolidated operating income of $20.1 million, down from $25.1 million in the third quarter, before its spinoff from former parent company Vector Group, but up 44 percent from $14 million in the same period in 2020.

Net income for the full year was $98.7 million, compared to a $46.3 million loss reported in 2020.

“This is a meaningful milestone for our company, our employees and our agents nationwide,” chairman and CEO Howard Lorber, said on the earnings call Tuesday afternoon. “​​It’s also nice not to have any debt, like some of our competitors.”

As pent up demand fueled the housing market throughout the year, the brokerage’s revenues jumped to $1.35 billion, up 75 percent from $774 million in 2020. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $334.2 million, down slightly from the third quarter but up 25 percent year-over-year.

The brokerage facilitated $51.2 billion worth of property sales last year, according to SEC filings, $29.1 billion in 2020 and $28.8 billion in 2019.

New York City accounted for $16 billion worth of those transactions, Lorber told investors.

“This pick up is not just because of Covid,” Lorber said, referencing the new governor of New York and mayor of New York City. “People have renewed feelings about the city.”

South Florida accounted for $14.6 billion in gross transaction value. Elliman has been expanding in Florida, growing its offices in Naples and St. Petersburg, along with looking to expand on the Gulf Coast into Sarasota and Tampa. The brokerage also recently opened an outpost in Vero Beach in Jacksonville.

“We really are making a push just on the low cost states, low cost states as it relates to state taxes or no cost states like Florida,” Lorber said. “So we are looking at Arizona, we’re looking at Nevada, we’re going to consider Tennessee at some point.”

Elliman’s stock saw a boost in after-hours trading Tuesday, but is still down significantly from its debut price of $10 on Dec. 30. Its shares closed at $7.18 on Tuesday.

Elliman went public on the New York Stock Exchange in December, spinning off from parent holding company Vector Group, which also owns tobacco company Liggett Group.

The brokerage doled out $985 million in commissions last year, along with $77 million in sales and marketing and $15 million toward technology.

Despite inventory falling in many of Elliman’s markets, Lober said he remains bullish on 2022, referencing oncoming interest from international buyers, in addition to those already in the market.

“We believe fuel for future growth includes the growing importance of millennial buyers and the return of international buyers,” he said.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrokerageDouglas EllimanResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and Sen. Brad Hoylman (Getty, iStock)
    Lawmakers seek to unmask property owners behind LLCs
    Lawmakers seek to unmask property owners behind LLCs
    1045 Madison Ave and Sarah Fiszel (Getty, The Benson)
    Former broker Sarah Steinberg buys $13M Naftali condo
    Former broker Sarah Steinberg buys $13M Naftali condo
    Sen. Anna Kaplan (NYSenate.gov, iStock)
    Paired testing bill targeting agent bias passes NY Senate
    Paired testing bill targeting agent bias passes NY Senate
    Academy Award winner buys and sells in East Hampton
    Academy Award winner buys and sells in East Hampton
    Academy Award winner buys and sells in East Hampton
    17 Prospect Park W and architect Montrose W. Morris (Zillow, Brownstoner)
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.