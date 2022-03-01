Open Menu

Former broker Sarah Fiszel buys $13M Naftali condo

Daughter of Compass uber-broker Richard Steinberg buys at 1045 Madison Avenue

New York /
Mar.March 01, 2022 04:00 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Greg Dool
1045 Madison Ave and Sarah Fiszel (Getty, The Benson)

When Sarah Fiszel went luxury condo shopping, it was far from her first rodeo.

As a former Warburg agent and the daughter of Compass uber-broker Richard Steinberg, Fiszel has been around the block a few times. But as the wife of a successful hedge fund manager, her days of racing around to meet clients seem to be over — and her checkbook fatter.

Interior views of the residences at The Benson (The Benson)

Fiszel just scooped up a sponsor unit at Naftali’s 1045 Madison Avenue in an off-market deal for $13 million, according to public records filed on Valentine’s Day.

The unit is in a luxury condominium named The Benson. Amenities include a landscaped rooftop lounge with Central Park views and a fire pit, a cinema, a spa with sauna and steam rooms, an art studio, a library with a landscaped garden, a half-basketball court and a fitness center.

Read more

The Upper East Side building has 15 full-floor and duplex residences. It was designed by architect Peter Pennoyer.

Fiszel is married to Honeycomb Asset Management founder David Fiszel. In 2018, the couple sold their Florida oceanfront house at 1214 North Ocean Boulevard for $15 million to former Apple CEO John Sculley III. The husband and wife had completely rebuilt the 1951 house after buying it for $5.84 million.

Fiszel’s father Steinberg, along with team members Alexander Mignogna, Emanuel Fiore and Carli Levitt, jumped from Douglas Elliman to Compass last year. Prior to joining Elliman in 2015, Steinberg spent more than 29 years at Warburg Realty, where he worked closely with his wife Renee Bross Steinberg and their daughter.




    Luxury Real EstateNYC BrokersResidential Real Estate

