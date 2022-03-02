Open Menu

Amagansett boutique with upstairs apartment lists for $12M

19th-century home of Tiina the Store was renovated in 2018

Mar.March 02, 2022 03:40 PM
TRD Staff
Sotheby’s broker Rylan Jacka (Sotheby’s International Realty)

A high-end boutique in the Hamptons with an upstairs apartment has hit the market asking $12 million.

The property at 216 Main Street in Amagansett, home of designer clothing retailer Tiina the Store, is for sale, Behind the Hedges reported. In addition to ground-floor retail space on Montauk Highway, the property comes with a 1,400-square-foot apartment on the second floor.

The original structure, which dates to the 1800s, was rebuilt in 2018 by store owner Tiina Laakonen and her husband, Jon Rosen, with its historical facade restored.

According to Behind the Hedges, Laakkonen would consider leasing back the 0.31-acre property after selling. Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Jacka touted the property as Amagansett’s “most prominent building with the best curb appeal, built to the highest standard — ideal for an art gallery or retail space.”

The property is zoned for both residential and retail use under an irrevocable special permit, meaning the retail space is larger than what town code allows for today. The ground floor includes 2,500 square feet of retail space, while a lower level adds another 2,000 square feet.

The two-bedroom apartment on the second floor has its own private entrance. The property includes a 300-square-foot office, also with its own entrance, and eight off-street parking spots.

According to the New York Times, Laakonen opened Tiina the Store in 2012. The property’s year-long renovation in 2018 forced her to temporarily relocate.

The listing price for the relatively small property could create some sticker shock, especially in comparison to a movie theater in Westhampton Beach, approximately twice its size, which listed for $1.1 million last month. The movie theater doesn’t come with an apartment, but it’s possible there are some popcorn kernels hidden somewhere.

[Behind the Hedges] — Holden Walter-Warner




