Open Menu

Aby Rosen’s RFR plans 375-unit Gowanus building

Development site was acquired from Kushner, SL Green

New York /
Mar.March 03, 2022 01:13 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Aby Rosen of RFR Holding and 175-225 Third Street in Gowanus (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding, which had been trying to sell its Gowanus development site, is advancing efforts to build on it instead.

The firm filed plans with the Department of Buildings on March 1 to build a 265-foot, 20-story, mixed-use building at 175 3rd Street, directly across from Whole Foods. The plans call for 375 apartments in the Brooklyn neighborhood as well as retail space.

The building is expected to span 647,000 square feet, including 509,000 for residential use and 138,000 for commercial.

There will also be about 100 enclosed parking spaces. B.I.G. Architecture D.P.C. is listed as the architect for the project, which is expected to cost $70 million.

A representative for RFR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

RFR purchased the three-acre site, covering 175-225 Third Street, in 2018 for $115 million from SL Green and Kushner Companies. RFR landed a $74 million mortgage for the acquisition, as Union Labor Life Insurance Company assumed the $40 million unpaid balance on the property and provided a $34 million gap mortgage.

The property was previously a parking lot. SL Green owned a 95 percent stake in the land, which it acquired for $72.5 million in 2014. Kushner held the remainder of the shares.

A year after RFR acquired the site, it looked to take advantage of the growing momentum to rezone Gowanus, asking more than $200 million for the assemblage. Nobody bit.

The Gowanus rezoning was ultimately approved, ushering in a flood of proposals for the 82-block area previously zoned largely for manufacturing. In October and November alone, more than a dozen large projects were filed, encompassing more than 2.6 million square feet.

RFR’s residential project, like the others, must comply with the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing law, which requires roughly 1 in 4 apartments to be income-restricted.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynDevelopmentGowanusRFR Holding

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Lev Leviev, real estate and diamond mogul; Shimon Hayut, Israeli conman convicted of theft, forgery and fraud (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Levievs sue Tinder Swindler for stealing name
    Levievs sue Tinder Swindler for stealing name
    RXR's Joe Graziose and Georgica Green Ventures' David Gallo (RXR Realty, ERASE RACISM, Google Maps)
    RXR, Jericho firm picked for $125M transit-oriented project on Long Island
    RXR, Jericho firm picked for $125M transit-oriented project on Long Island
    BRP Companies co-founder Meredith Marshall (BRP Companies)
    BRP lands $294M for New Rochelle construction
    BRP lands $294M for New Rochelle construction
    NYC Council District 26 Representative Julie Won (NYC Council District, Innovation QNS)
    Lines being drawn for $2B Queens development
    Lines being drawn for $2B Queens development
    17 Prospect Park W and architect Montrose W. Morris (Zillow, Brownstoner)
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Century-old Park Slope mansion tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Rihanna in front of 182 Flatbush Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty coming to Brooklyn
    (LoopNet, iStock)
    City demanding more affordability in apartment projects
    City demanding more affordability in apartment projects
    Quadrum Global's Oleg Pavlov (Quadrum Global, Google Maps)
    UK developer bringing luxury to Greenpoint
    UK developer bringing luxury to Greenpoint
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.